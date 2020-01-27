NEW YORK (AP) — Fox will televise the 2021 and 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cups under an agreement for English-language U.S. rights reached between the network and the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football.

As part of the deal announced Monday, Fox also will televise CONCACAF Olympic qualifying. The women’s tournament starts Tuesday and runs through Feb. 9. The men’s tournament is from March 20 through April 1.

Fox has had English-language U.S. rights to the Gold Cup for U.S. national team matches since 2007 and for the entire tournament since 2013.

The new deal also gives Fox U.S. English-language rights to the CONCACAF Champions League from 2020-22. Fox had televised the tournament from 2008-09 through 2015-16. The 2016-17 edition was on CONCACAF’s platforms and Facebook, and from 2017-19 the tournament was on Verizon and Yahoo.

