SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The first black Republican woman in Congress is joining CNN as a commentator after being unseated by a Democratic challenger in November.
Former U.S. Rep. Mia Love of Utah tweeted Monday that she’ll offer a “different, principled and unleashed perspective” on the cable news network.
The announcement references her fiery concession speech, where she blasted Republicans for failing to truly embrace minority voters.
She also pushed back on President Donald Trump’s quip that “She gave me no love, and she lost.”
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Mamma Mia! 'Rhapsody' upsets 'Star Is Born' at Globes VIEW
- Now streaming: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Loving Pablo,' 'The Christmas Chronicles'
- Snubs, surprises and a Satanic shout-out? Key Globes moments VIEW
- New on Netflix in January 2019: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' 'Incredibles 2,' 'Black Earth Rising' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
- In 'Lake City,' a ne'er-do-well narrator prowls Seattle's back streets
CNN tweeted that it was “thrilled” to welcome Love and newly retired Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Illinois to the network.
Love was first elected in 2014 and served two terms in a suburban Salt Lake City district before her narrow loss.