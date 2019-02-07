NEW YORK (AP) — The former executive editor of The New York Times has acknowledged making some sourcing errors in her book “Merchants of Truth” and says she will correct them.

In an email Thursday to The Associated Press, Jill Abramson wrote that some page numbers in the sourcing notes needed to be fixed and that some sources “should have been cited as quotations in the text.”

A Twitter thread posted Wednesday by Vice correspondent Michael C. Moynihan listed several examples of passages in Abramson’s book that closely resembled the work of others.

Abramson has defended herself by saying that her book includes extensive end notes, including web links to sources. It is widely believed that an outside source should be credited in the body of the work if there is a close similarity.