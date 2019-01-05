NEW YORK (AP) — The National Society of Film Critics has chosen Chloe Zhao’s low-budget debut feature “The Rider” as best picture of 2018.
Director Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white “Roma” period piece won the most awards Saturday — as best picture runner-up, best foreign-language film and for best cinematography. Cuaron got the award for best director.
The society of leading movie critics voted for Olivia Colman as best actress in “The Favourite,” and Ethan Hawke as best actor in “First Reformed.” And the top accolade for best supporting actor went to Steve Yeun of “Burning,” while Regina King of “If Beale Street Could Talk” nabbed best supporting actress. About 40 of the society’s 64 members voted.
Best screenplay went to “The Death of Stalin.”
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- In 'Lake City,' a ne'er-do-well narrator prowls Seattle's back streets
- New on Netflix in January 2019: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' 'Incredibles 2,' 'Black Earth Rising' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
- A not-so-bad 'Escape Room' and 'Sicilian Ghost Story' open this week; reviewers weigh in
- Judge denies Kevin Spacey's request to skip court appearance
- 'I always despised the class clown': Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to Seattle
The society was founded in 1966, electing its voting critics from newspapers and other major U.S. media outlets.