NEW YORK (AP) — Years after “Frozen” came out, some folks still can’t walk through our home without accidentally prompting “Let it Go” to erupt from some unseen toy.

Elsa never really left us. But she’s back.

If you haven’t already been informed by some young girl (or boy) in your life, “Frozen 2” will be unleashed in theaters on Nov. 22nd, six years after the original amassed $1.2 billion worldwide, sold some 10 million copies of the soundtrack, sent the name “Elsa” flying up popular baby name lists and ingrained the lyrics of “Let it Go” on the collective consciousness of humankind.

Co-director Jennifer Lee says “Frozen 2” will carry over the same spirit as the original. At the end of the day, she says, “this film is still about two sisters.”