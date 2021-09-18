By

Fall Arts Guide 2021

Finally! This fall, after what has been, for some arts groups, a year and a half of pandemic closures and experiments in digital and outdoor shows, more performing arts organizations are throwing open their doors for in-person performances, joining many already reopened museums, galleries and music venues.

For many, it’s still a cautious time, as the fifth wave of COVID-19 persists. A number of performing arts groups aren’t planning to reopen till winter.

Still, there are plenty of exciting shows, concerts, art exhibits, movies, author events and more coming this fall. Read on for stories on how three artists are preparing for this season and how some longtime arts supporters are weighing the decision to see live shows again, as well as our recommendations for arts events (both live and digital) this fall.

Keep in mind that, given the persistently high COVID-19 case counts, COVID requirements and other details for events are subject to change. Please check event websites for the latest information, and heed local health authorities’ safety recommendations as they’re updated.

May you enjoy a safe, enriching fall arts season.

— Janet I. Tu, assistant features editor

Illustration by Gabriel Campanario, news artist

↓ SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE ↓

Pacific Northwest Ballet corps de ballet member Kuu Sakuragi

Peek behind the scenes as some Seattle performing arts groups prepare for their first in-person shows in over a year

After months of canceling shows, finally, some Seattle-area performing-arts groups are welcoming in-person audiences this fall. Three artists show us what it takes to bring stages back to life in these extraordinary times.

To go or not to live events? Here’s how some longtime Seattle arts supporters are deciding

Formulating escape plans, subscribing without attending, choosing vax-only venues: Here’s how some of Seattle’s live-art frequent flyers are handling the choice to return to theaters and lecture halls this fall.

Erica A. Lewis and the company of the North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR.

Best bets for theater in the Seattle area this fall

After a year and a half of closed theaters and empty stages, this fall brings the return of live indoor theater at several venues around the Puget Sound area. Here are some of the most exciting stories this season.

Lucien Postlewaite, PNB

Here’s what to see when Seattle dancers return to stages (and screens) this fall

Amid the pandemic’s ongoing disruptions, Seattle’s dance companies have fully embraced a new hybrid model of performance. But that doesn’t mean you can’t see ballet and contemporary dance live. Here’s when and where to go.

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Harry Styles performs on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Styles will hit the road on a U.S. tour this fall, with 40 concerts scheduled in such cities as New York City, Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles. â€œLove On Tourâ€ kicks off on Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas and will include five dates in New York City at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) NYPH801

16 of the hottest shows to catch in Seattle’s stacked fall concert calendar

Even with a smattering of tour cancellations, the Seattle area’s concert calendar is packed this season, with touring ramping up this month. Here are some of the highlights.

Talise Trevigne will perform as Mimì in Seattle Opera’s production of “La Bohème” this fall.

8 classical music picks to put on your calendar this fall

Even though every classical presenter in town wants you to get back in the concertgoing habit ASAP, no one’s timidly sticking with just the tried-and-true. There’s plenty of the new and adventurous on deck this fall. Here are eight of them.

G_00924_RC Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s HOUSE OF GUCCI A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film Photo credit: Fabio Lovino © 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

10 movies to look forward to this fall

The fall movie season is fast approaching. And whether your comfort level means you’ll be seeing films in theaters or streaming them at home, here are 10 movies to look forward to this autumn.

Brit Bennett, author of “The Vanishing Half,” in Brooklyn, on April 29, 2020. Bennett’s novel about twin Black sisters who decide to take very different paths through life, is among the 10 fiction contenders for this year’s National Book Award. (Daniel Dorsa/The New York Times)

11 author events to catch this fall — in-person or online

Like everything else during this very strange fall, author events this season are a hybrid: a few in person, a lot online. Luckily, author chats translate nicely to a digital format. Here are some highlights of the literary season.

Lee Krasner “Night Watch” “Frisson” exhibit

Exciting new art exhibitions are coming to the Seattle area this fall. Here’s what to see

Artistic collaborations between family members, a major gift unveiled at SAM, Vanessa German’s immersive installation and a giant of photography: Fall is jam-packed with exciting new exhibitions to feast your eyes on. Here are a few.

Da Vinci was fascinated with the possibility of human flight. This depiction of a flying machine would flap the wings and the pilot would lie flat in it. exhibit at MOHAI Friday July 23, 2021 217700

8 terrific museum exhibits to see this fall

From Leonardo da Vinci’s flying machines at The Museum of History & Industry to Disney costumes at The Museum of Pop Culture, there’s bound to be something to pique your interest at Seattle-area museums this fall. Here are some highlights.

Beside a Lockheed Blackbird, the fastest and highest-flying air-breathing production plane ever built, a docent at the Museum of Flight discusses the aircraft capable of flying more than there times the speed of sound built in 1963. Ninety-fiver per cent of the plane’s structure is titanium to withstand the heat generated by flying 2,000 miles-per-hour. LO Thursday May 25, 2017

How to get into Seattle-area museums and more for free or for cheap this fall

Seattle has a ton of fabulous museums for all interests, from art to history to science. We’ve compiled a list of free days and ways to get free tickets, so you have no excuse not to get a little culture on.

ABC’s “The Wonder Years”

What to watch on TV this fall, from shows with Seattle ties to best bets

The fall TV season may look more familiar than 2020’s cobbled-together lineup. Indeed, given the number of reboots, remakes and continuations, the “new” series debuting this fall will look exceedingly familiar, for better or for worse.

(Illustrations by Gabriel Campanario/ The Seattle Times)

Looking for an arts event to go to this fall? Take your pick here

This fall marks the return of live, in-person performances for a number of arts groups, joining museums, galleries and other venues that have been open. Here are some of the events happening in the Seattle area this fall, some in-person, some online.

Seattle Times staff

Most Read Entertainment Stories