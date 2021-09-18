Fall Arts Guide 2021
Finally! This fall, after what has been, for some arts groups, a year and a half of pandemic closures and experiments in digital and outdoor shows, more performing arts organizations are throwing open their doors for in-person performances, joining many already reopened museums, galleries and music venues.
For many, it’s still a cautious time, as the fifth wave of COVID-19 persists. A number of performing arts groups aren’t planning to reopen till winter.
Still, there are plenty of exciting shows, concerts, art exhibits, movies, author events and more coming this fall. Read on for stories on how three artists are preparing for this season and how some longtime arts supporters are weighing the decision to see live shows again, as well as our recommendations for arts events (both live and digital) this fall.
Keep in mind that, given the persistently high COVID-19 case counts, COVID requirements and other details for events are subject to change. Please check event websites for the latest information, and heed local health authorities’ safety recommendations as they’re updated.
May you enjoy a safe, enriching fall arts season.
— Janet I. Tu, assistant features editor
Illustration by Gabriel Campanario, news artist
Peek behind the scenes as some Seattle performing arts groups prepare for their first in-person shows in over a year
After months of canceling shows, finally, some Seattle-area performing-arts groups are welcoming in-person audiences this fall. Three artists show us what it takes to bring stages back to life in these extraordinary times.
To go or not to live events? Here’s how some longtime Seattle arts supporters are deciding
Formulating escape plans, subscribing without attending, choosing vax-only venues: Here’s how some of Seattle’s live-art frequent flyers are handling the choice to return to theaters and lecture halls this fall.
Best bets for theater in the Seattle area this fall
After a year and a half of closed theaters and empty stages, this fall brings the return of live indoor theater at several venues around the Puget Sound area. Here are some of the most exciting stories this season.
Here’s what to see when Seattle dancers return to stages (and screens) this fall
Amid the pandemic’s ongoing disruptions, Seattle’s dance companies have fully embraced a new hybrid model of performance. But that doesn’t mean you can’t see ballet and contemporary dance live. Here’s when and where to go.
16 of the hottest shows to catch in Seattle’s stacked fall concert calendar
Even with a smattering of tour cancellations, the Seattle area’s concert calendar is packed this season, with touring ramping up this month. Here are some of the highlights.
8 classical music picks to put on your calendar this fall
Even though every classical presenter in town wants you to get back in the concertgoing habit ASAP, no one’s timidly sticking with just the tried-and-true. There’s plenty of the new and adventurous on deck this fall. Here are eight of them.
10 movies to look forward to this fall
The fall movie season is fast approaching. And whether your comfort level means you’ll be seeing films in theaters or streaming them at home, here are 10 movies to look forward to this autumn.
11 author events to catch this fall — in-person or online
Like everything else during this very strange fall, author events this season are a hybrid: a few in person, a lot online. Luckily, author chats translate nicely to a digital format. Here are some highlights of the literary season.
Exciting new art exhibitions are coming to the Seattle area this fall. Here’s what to see
Artistic collaborations between family members, a major gift unveiled at SAM, Vanessa German’s immersive installation and a giant of photography: Fall is jam-packed with exciting new exhibitions to feast your eyes on. Here are a few.
8 terrific museum exhibits to see this fall
From Leonardo da Vinci’s flying machines at The Museum of History & Industry to Disney costumes at The Museum of Pop Culture, there’s bound to be something to pique your interest at Seattle-area museums this fall. Here are some highlights.
How to get into Seattle-area museums and more for free or for cheap this fall
Seattle has a ton of fabulous museums for all interests, from art to history to science. We’ve compiled a list of free days and ways to get free tickets, so you have no excuse not to get a little culture on.
What to watch on TV this fall, from shows with Seattle ties to best bets
The fall TV season may look more familiar than 2020’s cobbled-together lineup. Indeed, given the number of reboots, remakes and continuations, the “new” series debuting this fall will look exceedingly familiar, for better or for worse.
Looking for an arts event to go to this fall? Take your pick here
This fall marks the return of live, in-person performances for a number of arts groups, joining museums, galleries and other venues that have been open. Here are some of the events happening in the Seattle area this fall, some in-person, some online.
