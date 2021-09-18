Fall Arts Guide 2021

Finally! This fall, after what has been, for some arts groups, a year and a half of pandemic closures and experiments in digital and outdoor shows, more performing arts organizations are throwing open their doors for in-person performances, joining many already reopened museums, galleries and music venues.

For many, it’s still a cautious time, as the fifth wave of COVID-19 persists. A number of performing arts groups aren’t planning to reopen till winter.

Still, there are plenty of exciting shows, concerts, art exhibits, movies, author events and more coming this fall. Read on for stories on how three artists are preparing for this season and how some longtime arts supporters are weighing the decision to see live shows again, as well as our recommendations for arts events (both live and digital) this fall.

Keep in mind that, given the persistently high COVID-19 case counts, COVID requirements and other details for events are subject to change. Please check event websites for the latest information, and heed local health authorities’ safety recommendations as they’re updated.

May you enjoy a safe, enriching fall arts season.

— Janet I. Tu, assistant features editor

Illustration by Gabriel Campanario, news artist

