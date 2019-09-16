Fall Arts Guide 2019

It’s all too easy these days to fall into a pattern of flipping on Netflix (or Hulu or Amazon Prime …) and vegging out.

Why, after all, would you want to deal with the traffic and the parking and the unpredictability and the annoying other people involved in getting out of the house and going to an arts event?

And yet, isn’t there something magical about experiencing a concert, a show, an art exhibit live — an immediacy and communal joy, a thrill at possibly seeing something transcendent — that can’t be replicated sitting at home on the couch?

Over the next few days, we’ll explore that theme, and also offer recommendations for the most interesting arts and entertainment events to go to this fall, from concerts to performances, art exhibits to family-friendly fare and more. So that you, too, might experience that thrill. (And, for those who still love more housebound pursuits — yes, we’ll have recommendations for books and TV shows too.)

May this serve as your guide to falling for, or falling more deeply in love with, the arts.

— Janet I. Tu, assistant features editor

Illustration by Gabriel Campanario, news artist