TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A former boyfriend of a “Jersey Shore” cast member is accused of seeking $25,000 for not divulging secrets to the media.
Toms River police on Wednesday charged Thomas Lippolis with third-degree extortion.
Police say Lippolis had dated cast member Jenni “JWoww” Farley for close to a year 10 years ago. Police say Farley’s publicist had received a call from Lippolis demanding money in exchange for his silence.
It could not be determined if Lippolis has a lawyer.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- 'Ben Is Back': Julia Roberts anchors harrowing tale of a young addict who comes home for the holidays WATCH
- 'The Mule': Brakes should've been applied to this drug-running drama
- Ellen DeGeneres is not as nice as you think
- 'Mary Poppins Returns': Sequel is practically perfect in every way WATCH
- Seattle film critics name 'Roma' best movie of 2018
Farley is seeking a divorce from her husband, Roger Matthews, whom she married in October 2015.