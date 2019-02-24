The Academy is messing with its Oscars formula again. Is that a good thing?
The 91st edition of the ceremony might look different from previous years because the Academy is tweaking with its format. With no host and a shorter ceremony, what should we make of all the changes? Here’s our arts critic Moira Macdonald’s take on the situation.
Oscars 2019 poll: Our critic shares her predictions, what are yours?
Our movie critic predicts who will win, who should win and who was snubbed at this year’s Academy Awards.
In honor of the Oscars, we asked Seattle chefs to name their picks for all-time Best Food Film
Yes, “Big Night” is a big winner, but when Bethany Jean Clement asked the academy of Seattle chefs and restaurateurs about excellence in culinary cinematic achievement, some unexpected food films also got high honors. Prepare for a lot of Netflix!
‘Black Panther’? ‘The Favourite’? Who will win the Oscar for best costume design?
Here are samplings from this year’s magnificent Academy Award nominees for costume design.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.