Weekend Highlight

Seattle’s favorite pirates storm Alki Beach at the Seafair Pirates Landing Saturday, July 6. It’s the 70th anniversary of the popular event, a local tradition since 1949.

The stars of the day, the Seafair Pirates, sail in at 1 p.m. Festivities, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., include music, food vendors and kids inflatable rides. Pirate attire is encouraged, and gear is available from event vendors.

The landing draws thousands of fans every year. Parking in the Alki area is extremely limited, so allow plenty of time to find a spot, or get there by bike, bus or water taxi if you can.

Seafair sponsors festivals, parades and other events around the Seattle area through the summer. Signature events include the Milk Carton Derby July 13 at Green Lake; the Torchlight Run and Torchlight Parade July 27 downtown; and the Seafair Fleet Week and Maritime Celebration July 29-Aug. 2 on the waterfront.

Seafair Weekend Hydroplane Races and Air Show Aug. 2-4 have a big change this year; the performance area of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels has shifted south a bit, so access to the I-90 floating bridge will be unaffected. There will be no closures to traffic, as in previous years.

Tickets for Seafair Weekend, including boat spots on the Log Boom, are available now. Reserved grandstand and roadside seating is also available for the Torchlight Parade, in addition to free viewing on parade day.

More beach time

This weekend also features a quieter beach event: opening day of the season for Jetty Island’s sandy beaches and nature trails. Reservations are suggested for the popular ferry rides, departing in Everett to the small island daily from Friday, July 5, through Sept. 2. Bring your own water, food and beverages, with sunscreen, hats, shoes, towels and extra clothing recommended. The island’s all-sand paths aren’t suitable for strollers and other wheeled equipment, and pets aren’t allowed.

Special events through the summer include day camps; nature classes; and stories around the campfire on some Fridays or Saturdays, marshmallows for roasting welcome. Naturalists lead nature walks around Jetty Island every day; learn about sea life, birds, raptors, wildflowers and the history of Jetty Island at 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

_____

Seafair Pirates Landing

Time: landing scheduled at 1 p.m., events 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 6

Location: Alki Beach Park, 1702 Alki Ave. S.W., Seattle

More info: seafairpirateslanding.com

Jetty Island

Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, July 5-Sept. 2

Cost: suggested donation $2/adult, $1/child, cash or check

Location: ferry departs from the Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, at 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett; inclement weather may cancel

More info: 425-257-8304 or everettwa.gov/facilities/facility/details/jettyisland-82