If there’s something we can count on every year to brighten up the winter months, pandemic or not, it’s holiday lights. From creative animal-themed displays at the zoo to fun arrangements across neighborhoods, there’s always something to see.

Below is a list of several light displays in the Seattle area to view this season. Please check websites or call ahead for specific information on, or questions regarding, COVID-19 protocols, ticketing and more.

Seattle

Campus Luminata at Seattle Center (Queen Anne): Seattle Center has lit the trees on its campus; they will remain lit through the new year. Free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; 206-684-7200, seattlecenter.com

WildLanterns at Woodland Park Zoo (Phinney Ridge): Nov. 13-Jan. 17, 2021, from 4-8:30 p.m. (Closed Mondays, Nov. 26 and Dec. 24-25). Purchase timed tickets online. $28.95/adults, $23.95/children ages 3-12, free for children 2 and under. Members receive 20% off. 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; 206-548-2500, zoo.org

Holiday Tree-lighting Celebration (downtown): Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. Watch a live stream of the lighting of the Westlake Center tree, Westlake Park light sculptures and the Seattle Star (formerly the Macy’s Star) on the Downtown Seattle Association, KIRO-TV or Warm 106.9 Facebook pages or on KIRO TV. downtownseattle.org

Downtown Holiday Lights & Delights (downtown): Nov. 27-Jan. 9, 2021. See more than 80,000 lights on installations of presents, arches and trees at Westlake Park. There will also be holiday “augmented reality” surprises in designated spots throughout parks, sidewalks and plazas in downtown Seattle; bring your smartphone to discover a digital winter wonderland. All activities are designed to be socially distanced with public health in mind. Free. Most of the programming will be in and around Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; 206-623-0340, downtownseattle.org

Eastside

Snowflake Lane (Bellevue): Nov. 27-Dec. 24 from 5-9 p.m. For safety, there will be no parade or performers this year, but guests can see lights, hear holiday music and maybe catch a “snow” shower. Free. Bellevue Way between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square; 425-454-8096, snowflakelane.com

North

The Lights of Christmas (Stanwood): Drive-thru display Nov. 27-29, Dec. 2-6, 9-13, 16-23 and 26-30 from 5-10 p.m. Purchase tickets online. $20/Sunday-Thursday, $25/Friday-Saturday, $25/Christmas week (Dec. 20-23). 20800 Marine Drive, Stanwood; 360-652-7575, thelightsofchristmas.com

South

Fantasy Lights at Spanaway Park (Spanaway): Drive-thru display Nov. 21-Jan. 3, 2021, from 5:30-9 p.m. Purchase tickets online. $15/vehicle or minibus up to 24 passengers (Nov. 21-29, Dec. 6-10 and 13-17), $20/vehicle or mini bus up to 24 passengers (Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-27), $10/vehicle (Nov. 30-Dec. 3 and Dec. 28-Jan. 3, 2021), $45/bus of 25 or more passengers. 14905 Bresemann Blvd. S., Spanaway; co.pierce.wa.us

Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (Tacoma): Nov. 27- Jan. 3, 2021 (closed Dec. 24-25), from 5-9 p.m. Purchase timed tickets online. $5.50-$7/zoo members, $11-$14/general admission, $10-$13/BECU members, free/children ages 2 and under. 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; 253-404-3800, pdza.org