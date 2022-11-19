Happy holidays! If you’re looking for some holiday fun this season, consult this list of in-person and virtual events happening in the Greater Seattle area.

Lights | Festivals | Markets | Music | Theater and Dance | Special Events

Lights

WildLanterns — Nov. 11-Jan. 22

Explore an immersive experience featuring large-scale animal and nature scape lanterns representing wild places from around the globe 4-9 p.m. at Woodland Park Zoo. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; 206-548-2500; zoo.org

Westlake Center Tree Lighting — Nov. 25

The Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration includes a countdown to the lighting of the outdoor Christmas tree at Westlake Center, the light sculptures in Westlake Park and the Holiday Star starting between 5 and 6 p.m. Music, activations and programming will begin at 3 p.m. Free. 401 Pine St., Seattle; 206-623-0340; downtownseattle.org

Snowflake Lane — Nov. 25-Dec. 24

Experience the wonder of falling snow, dazzling lights, music, toy drummers and dancers in this nightly parade of holiday floats at 7 p.m. Free. Northeast Fourth Street to Northeast Eighth Street, Bellevue; snowflakelane.com

Zoolights — Nov. 25-Jan. 2

Join Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium for a holiday tradition of indoor and outdoor lights 4:30-10 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $12-$16. 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; 253-404-3800; pdza.org

GloCone and Holiday Lighting Event — Nov. 26

The Phinney Ridge GloCone, a light installation that features 3,200 bright and programmable LEDs, will officially light up for the winter at 5 p.m. Bring the family for an evening of cheer, cookies and cocoa and a performance by OK Chorale. Free. 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; 206-783-2244; phinneycenter.org/calendar/glocone22

Garden d’Lights — Nov. 26-Dec. 31

Garden d’Lights features more than a half-million sparkling lights in the shapes of plants, birds, animals and cascading waterfalls 4:30-9 p.m. nightly (except Dec. 25). Purchase tickets online; $8, free/ages 10 and under. 12001 Main St., Bellevue; bellevuebotanical.org

Salish Lodge & Spa Annual Holiday Tree Lighting — Nov. 27

Join Salish Lodge & Spa, Encompass and the Snoqualmie community for the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting 5-7 p.m. Enjoy hot cocoa, holiday treats, children’s activities and meet Santa. Free. 6501 Railroad Ave. S.E., Snoqualmie; 425-831-6590; salishlodge.com

Winter Porch Light Parade — Dec. 1-31

The cities of Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park and Shoreline partner to celebrate communities with the 2022 Winter Porch Light Parade. These four cities invite their residents and businesses to create light displays that will become part of a virtual map, marking the many holidays and traditions celebrated during the winter season. Participants are encouraged to get creative with displays, including the spaces decorated (porches, patios, balconies, windows or even cars). Register starting Nov. 15 online; free. Location varies; sites.google.com/view/winterporchlightparade

PhinneyWood Winter Lights — Dec. 1-31

Search the neighborhood for crows, otters, wolves, squirrels, orcas and the scarce and shy bears (see if you can find all five!) Dec. 1-31. Free. Phinney-Greenwood Business District; phinneycenter.org/winter-lights

Lights Up at the J — Dec. 1-Jan. 1

Walk among light-covered trees, make shadow puppets, play with color changers and explore an imaginative light exhibit 4-9 p.m. Free. 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; 206-232-7115; sjcc.org

Kenmore Luminary Walk — Dec. 2

Enjoy a lighted luminary path 4-7 p.m. along the Burke-Gilman Trail and in Log Boom Park. There will also be food vendors and music. Free. 17415 61st Ave. N.E., Kenmore; 425-398-8900; kenmorewa.gov

Snoqualmie Winter Lights Tree Lighting — Dec. 3

Kick off the holiday season with residents and visitors with an old-fashioned, small town holiday festival where the mayor lights the large community tree in the center of historical downtown Snoqualmie. There will also be an ice-carving demonstration, shopping, kids activities and a special appearance from Santa 5-7 p.m. Free. 7971 Railroad Ave. S.E., Snoqualmie; 425-888-1555; snoqualmiewa.gov

Merrysville for the Holidays Community Lights — Dec. 3-31

The city of Marysville invites all to enjoy a winter wonderland of holiday fun (including two baby reindeer!), food, music, a parade of lights and tree lighting 4-9 p.m. Dec. 3. Then, enjoy community lights through Dec. 31. Free. Location varies; 360-363-8000; marysvillewa.gov

Candy Cane Lane — Dec. 3-Jan. 1

A Seattle tradition since 1949, Candy Cane Lane invites visitors to drive or walk through a swirling carousel on the circle and houses decorated with giant candy canes, displays and lights 4-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 4-11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. Food donations accepted for University District Food Bank. Northeast Ravenna Boulevard and Park Road Northeast, Seattle; facebook.com/SeattleCandyCaneLane

Chet Gibson Memorial Lighted Boat Event — Dec. 19

Enjoy boats decorated with holiday lights that will form up in Portage Bay and then circle twice around Lake Union from 6-8 p.m. All boaters welcome to join in. Free. Location varies; 206-605-6744

Festivals

Christmas Ship Festival — Nov. 25-Dec. 23

Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship Festival returns to the water with a live choir, full bar, gift shop, Santa, the Grinch and more at various times to visit different Puget Sound waterfront communities. This year marks the debut of the first-ever opening night featuring photos with Santa, holiday beverage tastings, giveaways, the lighting of the Christmas Ship and more 3-8 p.m. Decorated boats from across the region will gather for the grand finale on Lake Union on Dec. 23. Plus, join the seventh annual Parade of Boats Onshore Viewing Party 8-9:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Evanston Plaza at the Fremont Lake Union Center to watch as Seattle boaters deck out their vessel in Christmas décor and follow the Christmas Ship through the Fremont Cut, parade style. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 1101 Alaskan Way, Seattle; argosycruises.com

Winterfest — Nov. 25-Dec. 31

Connect to a world of sparkling lights, amusements and entertainment at Seattle Center. The festival begins on Nov. 25 with ice carving, stage performances, holiday-themed movies, festive food vendors and more 10 a.m.-8 p.m., plus the campus lighting countdown beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a dance party with a live DJ and digital video artist. Through Dec. 31, enjoy the Winter Train & Village (10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily), the annual campus lighting display, the New Year’s at the Needle fireworks show and more. Free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; 206-684-7200; seattlecenter.com

SeaTac Holiday Tree Lighting — Dec. 2

This family event includes inflatables, music and food 5-8 p.m. Free. 13735 24th Ave. S., SeaTac; 206-973-4680; seatacwa.gov/specialevents

Bellingham Yacht Club Lighted Boat Parade — Dec. 3

The Bellingham Yacht Club invites all to the Holiday Lighted Boat Parade at 5:30 p.m. on Bellingham Bay. Visitors are invited to view the boats parading in their festive holiday lights from Boulevard Park and the Fairhaven Cruise Terminal. Free. 2625 S. Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham; 360-733-7390; byc.org

Bothell Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market — Dec. 3

Join downtown Bothell businesses and community organizations for the annual Tree Lighting Festival on Main Street. Come early to shop at the holiday market, have a bite to eat and enjoy music starting at 2 p.m. The festival with activities and treats begins at 4:30 p.m., Santa will arrive at 5 p.m. and the tree lighting will follow. Free. 10100 Main St., Bothell; fb.me/e/2YIH0l9mj

Holiday Festival — Dec. 3

Join West Seattle Junction for a holiday night market, light promenade and contest, tree lighting, stage show, beer and hot spiced wine garden and more 4-8 p.m. Free. Location varies; 206-935-0904; wsjunction.org

42nd Annual Winter Festival & Crafts Fair — Dec. 3-4

Enjoy a holiday shopping experience in two historical buildings full of specialty goods from local artists and makers, curated by a jury 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3-4. $3/Phinney Neighborhood Association members, $5/nonmembers. 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; 206-783-2244; phinneycenter.org/winterfestival

Bellevue Festival of the Nativity — Dec. 6-11

For more than a decade, the Bellevue Festival of the Nativity has been a cherished tradition in the Greater Seattle area. All are welcome at this joyous Christmas celebration featuring live musical performances, artwork, a life-size replica of the inn at Bethlehem, children’s activities, a “Life of Christ Room,” nearly 150 lit Christmas trees and hundreds of crèches on display from around the world. Running 1-9 p.m. daily. Free. 15205 S.E. 28th St., Bellevue; 801-362-7627; bellevuefestivalofthenativity.com

Hometown Holiday — Dec. 10

Enjoy food and dessert trucks, live music, an ugly sweater contest and carolers 4-6 p.m. Santa arrives at 5 p.m., and the Hometown Holiday Christmas tree will be lit at 5:30 p.m. Free. 32607 Willow Ave. S.E., Black Diamond; facebook.com/TenTrails

Lake Sammamish Polar Plunge 2022 — Jan. 1

Take the plunge from Sunset Beach into the cold waters of Lake Sammamish with friends and family. The festivities will begin at 10:30 a.m. with registration, music and merriment, and the crowd will plunge at noon. Purchase tickets online; $10. 2000 N.W. Sammamish Road, Issaquah; 425-577-3657; lakesammamishfriends.org

Markets

Vancouver Christmas Market — Nov. 12-Dec. 24

Enjoy gourmet food, authentic German drinks, festive sweets and a wonderland of lights, music and over 80 vendors in our neighboring big city up north. Purchase tickets online; CA$17.99-CA$19.99 ($13.49-$14.99). 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, B.C.; vancouverchristmasmarket.com

Kubota Garden Foundation Holiday HOUSEplant Sale — Nov. 21-Dec. 1

This online holiday houseplant sale fundraiser features unusual houseplants to adorn your interior garden or for holiday gifts. All proceeds benefit the Kubota Garden Foundation. When you purchase plants, you’ll be asked to pick a time noon-4 p.m. Dec. 2 or 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3. to pick them up. Price varies. kgfonline-plant-sale.square.site

Kirkland Kiwanis Christmas Tree Sales — starting Nov. 25

Enjoy this sale of Christmas trees and gifts 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily except Wednesdays. The sale will run until trees are sold out. Price varies. 9703 N.E. Juanita Drive, Kirkland; facebook.com/kirklandkiwanis

St. Nicholas Faire and Auction 2022 — Nov. 25

Join the First Lutheran Church of West Seattle for an online auction to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank 6-9 p.m. Nov. 25. Free. flcws2022.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse

Holly Jolly Holiday Market — Nov. 25-26

Enjoy the third annual Holly Jolly Holiday Market with more than 120 vendors, food trucks, vendors and an appearance from Santa 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish; 425-350-0095; buzzingbeeevents.com

Sammamish Rotary Christmas Tree Lot & Wreaths — Nov. 25-Dec. 18

Sammamish Rotarians will be selling freshly cut Christmas trees and wreaths 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays Nov. 25-Dec. 18. The nonprofit organization will use the proceeds to help fund local scholarships and other community charities. Prices vary by size. 120 228th Ave. N.E., Sammamish; rotarytrees.org

Historic Shell Holiday Shop — Nov. 25-Dec. 31

Enjoy the seventh annual Historic Shell Holiday Shop noon-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Browse the work of more than 30 local artists and makers in a festive environment. Free. 232 Front St. N., Issaquah; 425-281-9083; andsothere.com/shellholidayshop

Renton Holiday Farmers Market — Nov. 26

Join the fun during this year’s Holiday Farmers Market noon-4 p.m. Shop for fresh produce, artisan foods and crafts for yourself or for gifts. Free. 233 Burnett Ave. S., Renton; 425-430-6591; visitrentonwa.com

Cookiefest Pop-Up Bakeshop — Dec. 2

Newport High School’s culinary arts and baking and pastry classes have baked an assortment of more than 60 types of holiday cookies, just in time for sharing, serving and enjoying. Pop-up open at Interlake High School’s horticulture program building 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Cookies $2.50/each, $20/baker’s dozen. 16245 N.E. 24th St., Bellevue; instagram.com/newportculinary

Pacific Northwest Arts Holiday Sale — Dec. 2-10

Enjoy this sale of handcrafted items made by Pacific Northwest Needle Arts Guild members 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Free. 4649 Sunnyside Ave. N., Room 120, Seattle; 206-783-2489; pnnag.org

Seward Park Clay Studio Holiday Show and Sale — Dec. 2-26

Find clay work for sale, including holiday gifts, noon-6 p.m. daily. Free. 5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; 206-722-6342; sewardparkart.org

Sno-Valley Seniors Holiday Bazaar — Dec. 3

Enjoy a wide variety of handcrafted items for sale by local Snoqualmie Valley artists 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Curbside Grind will provide hot coffee and other drinks for purchase. Free. 4610 Stephens Ave., Carnation; 425-333-4152; snovalleysenior.org

MEOW Cat Rescue’s Holiday Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale — Dec. 3

Shop a selection of handcrafted items and baked goods donated by MEOW’s volunteers and supporters 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Pet beds and toys, décor, knitted wear, seasonal items and more are available. Free. 105 State St., Kirkland; 425-822-6369; meowcatrescue.org

Rainier Beach Arts & Crafts Market — Dec. 3

Rainier Beach Community Club presents a market with ceramics, fabrics, jewelry, literature and more 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Prices vary. 6038 S. Pilgrim St., Seattle; rainierbeachcommunityclub.org

Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum Holiday Open House — Dec. 3

Join the Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum for its open house and explore three floors of quilts and fiber art in an 1891 Victorian mansion decorated for the holidays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3. Refreshments and fun activities will be available. Free. 703 S. Second St., La Conner, Skagit County; 360-466-4288; qfamuseum.org

Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair at Unity of Bellevue — Dec. 3-4

Shop local at Unity of Bellevue’s annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair with handcrafted fiber arts, jewelry, crystals, photography, books and more from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 16330 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue; 425-747-5950; unityofbellevue.org

Old-Fashioned Holiday Market — Dec. 9-11

Step back in time with San Juan Island’s European-style Christmas market 3-7 p.m. Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 10 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 11. The Brickworks building will glow with sparkling lights illuminating an island crafts market with local food vendors, farm products, live holiday music, activities for kids and grown-ups alike and more. Free. 150 Nichols St., Friday Harbor, San Juan County; 360-378-0095; visitsanjuans.com

Ballard Elks Holiday Market & Ballard Food Bank Drive — Dec. 10

Find the perfect gift for everyone on your list at the Ballard Elks’ sixth annual indoor holiday market 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Shop for crafted items from over 30 local bakers and makers, including breads and baked goodies, jams and pickles, handmade cards, ornaments, jewelry, art and much more. Free admission, with a suggested $1 donation for the Ballard Food Bank. 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; st.news/Elks-market

Jingle & Mingle Holiday Market — Dec. 11

The second annual Jingle & Mingle Holiday Market at Tulalip Resort Casino will include more than 100 vendors and an appearance from Santa 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip; 425-350-0095; buzzingbeeevents.com

Queen Anne Farmers Market — Harvest Market Series — Dec. 17

Join Queen Anne Farmers Market for a special market day 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bring the whole family to enjoy the market day, prepare for holiday feasts, shop a selection of gift ideas and more. Free. Queen Anne Avenue North and West Crockett Street, Seattle; 206-428-1983; qafm.org

Music

Providence O’Christmas Trees Family Sing-Along Concert — Nov. 28

Spend the evening wrapped in the holiday spirit at this year’s new Family Sing-Along Concert 5-8 p.m. This first-ever ticketed family event features the Northwest Boychoir and the Seattle Girls Choir in an hourlong holiday concert. The concert will be opened by the Splinter Dance Group and it will be followed by a two-course dinner. Purchase tickets online; $40/adults, $20/children, $145/family package (two adults, two children, one parking pass and preferred seating). 1900 Fifth Ave., Seattle; 425-333-2733; otrees.org

Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Falala-liday Concerts — Dec. 2-23

This holiday tradition is back with glitter, lights and carols! Enjoy nostalgia, hilarity, a Christmas Conga and an unforgettable singalong. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. Location varies (performances at Pantages Theater in Tacoma, Benaroya Hall in Seattle and Everett Civic Auditorium); 206-388-1400; seattlechoruses.org

Carols and Bells Christmas Concert — Dec. 3

Masterworks and the Celebration Handbell Ensemble join forces to re-create two heartening musical traditions, the singing of Christmas carols and the ringing of handbells at 7:30 p.m. Guests will hear traditional favorites as well as new songs. Purchase tickets online; $12-$24. 512 Washington St. S.E., Olympia; 360-491-3305; mce.org

“Wintertide Awakes” — Dec. 3-4

Choir of the Sound returns to the stage at Shorecrest Auditorium for its first fully produced holiday show in three years with music by Eric Whitacre, Sarah Quartel and Pentatonix, along with familiar holiday standards and folk songs 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4. Purchase tickets online; $25. 15343 25th Ave. N.W., Shoreline; 206-528-9990; choirofthesound.org

A PLU Christmas: “Peace” — Dec. 3-11

The Pacific Lutheran University Choir of the West, University Chorale and University Symphony Orchestra present the annual Christmas concert “Peace.” Works by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Dan Forrest, Jocelyn Hagen and Cecilia McDowall mix with traditional carols and other seasonal favorites. Purchase tickets online; $20-$40. 868 Wheeler St. S., Tacoma (Dec. 3-4 and 10-11) and 200 University St., Seattle (Dec. 5); 253-535-7602; plu.edu

44th Annual Celtic Yuletide Concerts — Dec. 4-22

Magical Strings celebrates 44 years of annual Celtic yuletide concerts throughout the Northwest with concerts of dulcimers, concertina, accordion and more accompanied by the violin, cello, whistles, harmonium and harp. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. Location varies; 253-857-3716; magicalstrings.com

“Celtic Christmas with the Gothard Sisters” — Dec. 8

Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with Celtic folk music, Christmas carols, dance, stories and holiday cheer with an internationally acclaimed Celtic folk trio. Purchase tickets online; $15-$30. 410 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; 425-275-9595; edmondscenterforthearts.org

“Handel’s Messiah” — Dec. 9-10

Joining in long-standing traditions in Seattle and around the world, Music at Epiphany presents two performances of George Frideric Handel’s famous oratorio, “Messiah,” under the direction of Zach Hemenway at 7:30 p.m. The Epiphany Choir will be joined by four soloists and a Baroque orchestra in the warm acoustics of Epiphany for this presentation of a holiday favorite. Purchase tickets online; $38. 1805 38th Ave., Seattle; 206-324-2573; epiphanyseattle.org

“A Very Drunken Christmas Carol” — Dec. 9-18

Seattle Opera presents two in-person performances by Seattle’s beloved Drunken Tenor Rob McPherson for a comedic retelling of Charles Dickens’ time-honored holiday classic at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 4 p.m. Dec. 11, 7:30 Dec. 16 and 4 p.m. Dec. 18. Purchase tickets online; $50. 363 Mercer St., Seattle; 206-389-7676; seattleopera.org

“Good Tidings — A Global Celebration Choir Concert” — Dec. 9-11

Magnolia Chorale invites you to celebrate love, laughter and togetherness with the songs of many cultures from the African Noel to Hanukkah songs and medieval carols 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11. Free, but goodwill offerings are appreciated. 3555 W. McGraw St., Seattle; magnoliachorale.org

Annual Christmas Show with Mary McPage and Susan Carr — Dec. 10

A hilarious romp of Christmas shenanigans celebrating cultural differences featuring blues singer Mary McPage and rock singer Susan Carr with a really hot band at 7 p.m. Dec. 10. $10/students, $15/general. 310-753-8195; susanmcarr.com

“Behold the Star” — Dec. 10-17

Seattle Pro Musica celebrates its 50th anniversary with “Behold the Star,” the holiday concert of its New American Composers series, featuring composer Shruthi Rajasekar, who will explore identity, community and joy. Purchase tickets online; $21-$38, pay-what-you-can tickets available, free/students. 14500 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore (Dec. 10), 1111 Harvard Ave., Seattle (Dec. 17); 206-203-5104; seattlepromusica.org/behold-the-star

Seattle SeaChordsmen 2022 Holiday Concert — Dec. 11

The Seattle SeaChordsmen, Seattle’s barbershop chorus, will present its all-gender, all-voices holiday concert, “We’re Back for the Holidays!,” at 2 p.m. Dec. 11. Purchase tickets online; $20, $10/students and seniors, free/children under 10. 7500 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle; seachordsmen.org

“Wintersong” — Dec. 11

Join Northwest Girlchoir singers and several new artistic staff members to celebrate songs of the winter season at 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 11. Purchase tickets online; $20. 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; 206-527-2900; northwestgirlchoir.org/wintersong

“Seasonal Sounds” — Dec. 11

Join Seattle Wind Symphony at Shorewood High School at 3 p.m. for an afternoon of music featuring familiar and new holiday favorites. $25/general admission, $10/students. 17300 Fremont Ave. N., Shoreline; seattlewindsymphony.org

Eastside Symphony Holiday Concert — Dec. 11

Casual mix of classical and holiday music by Eastside Symphony at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $5, free/ages 11 and under. 17272 N.E. 104th St., Redmond; eastsidesymphony.org

“Carols on Barrels” — Dec. 11

Enjoy this concert with holiday favorites rendered by the large, talented steel orchestras of Steel Magic Northwest 5-6:30 p.m. Free ($10 suggested donation at the door). 21401 Southeast Falcon Way, Kent; 425-776-8946; steelmagicnorthwest.org

Bells of the Sound Holiday Concert — Dec. 17-18

Get in the winter wonderland spirit and experience the joy of live handbell music. $15/adults, $10/youth and older adults, free/children under 8. Location varies; bellsofthesound.org

“Welcome Christmas!” — Dec. 18

A Cappella Northwest presents Northwest Sound, Northwest Mix and guest quartets in a new holiday show at 2 and 6 p.m. Prices vary. 350 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; 425-893-9900; northwestsound.org

Theater and Dance

“Dashing Through the Snow” — Nov. 25-Dec. 18

Enjoy this holiday comedy by Jones, Hope and Wooten and directed by Renée Gilbert at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Purchase tickets online; $25/adults, $20/ages over 55, students, military and veterans. 9673 Firdale Ave., Edmonds; 206-533-2000; tptedmonds.org

“A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol” — Nov. 25-Dec. 23

Unexpected Productions improvisers weave Dickens’ tale of Ebenezer Scrooge in all sorts of comedy-forward ways. Each night will be a new version of this classic holiday tale. Purchase tickets online; $20/online, $25/door. 1428 Post Alley, Seattle; 206-587-2414; unexpectedproductions.org

“Mr. Dickens and His Carol” — Nov. 25-Dec. 23

This tale set in the heart of Victorian England weaves a fictional take on Dickens’ past, present and future into a comedic and poignant new holiday classic. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 155 Mercer St., Seattle; 206-443-2210; seattlerep.org

“A Christmas Carol” — Nov. 25-Dec. 24

Returning for the 47th season is ACT’s enchanting tale of redemption and compassion. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 700 Union St., Seattle; 206-292-7676; acttheatre.org

“George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” — Nov. 25-Dec. 27

Join Pacific Northwest Ballet with the classic story of “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker.” Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 301 Mercer St., Seattle; 206-441-9411; pnb.org

“Cinderella: A Holiday Pantomime” — Nov. 26-Dec. 18

For 15 years, Centerstage has enchanted audiences with its traditional holiday pantomime, a family-friendly, laugh-a-minute traditional British treat. Audience participation is encouraged. Friday and Saturday performances at 7 p.m., Saturday and Sundays at 2 p.m. Purchase tickets online; prices vary, with a “pay what you can” show Friday, Dec. 2. 3200 S.W. Dash Point Road, Federal Way; 253-661-1444; centerstagetheatre.com

“The Flight Before Xmas” — Dec. 2-23

Written by Maggie Lee and produced by Macha Theatre Works, this heartwarming, modern and original holiday show is about finding your way home and the family we discover for ourselves. Purchase tickets online; $20-$100. 203 N. 36th St., Seattle; 608-909-1252; machatheatreworks.com

“Scott Shoemaker’s War on Christmas” — Dec. 2-24

From the creators of the Ms. Pak-Man cabaret series, this holiday variety show is filled with original and parody songs, comedy and dance numbers. Ages 21 and over only. Purchase tickets online; $28/general, $40/premium, $60/VIP. 409 Seventh Ave. S., Seattle; facebook.com/shoesandpantsproductions

“Naughty or Nice Burlesque” — Dec. 2-24

Celebrate the holiday season with the Emerald City’s top burlesque performers, all from within W Seattle’s virtual winter wonderland 7-8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Free. 1112 Fourth Ave., Seattle; 206-264-6000; marriott.com/en-us/hotels/seawh-w-seattle

“One Uncontainable Gift” — Dec. 3

Reflections School of Dance presents “One Uncontainable Gift,” a holiday dance performance at 7:30 p.m. $15. 7401 144th Place S.E., Snohomish; 425-338-9056; fb.me/e/2NIDoSbNf

“The Nutcracker” — Dec. 3-11

Holiday magic returns with Emerald Ballet Theatre’s full-length production of “The Nutcracker.” Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 18125 92nd Ave. N.E., Bothell; 425-298-3449; npacf.org

“Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker” — Dec. 7-30

This bawdy and irreverent take on the Nutcracker Ballet returns to the Triple Door for its 16th season. Purchase tickets online; $70-$110. 216 Union St., Seattle; 866-973-9612; thetripledoor.net

“Scrooge’s Christmas” — Dec. 16-18

Dandylyon Drama presents its brand-new community theater production featuring local actors ages 10 to 70 years old at 7 p.m. Dec. 16, 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Before each performance a special reception will feature hot drinks from Black Coffee NW, a photo booth featuring Santa or Olaf and live music. Purchase tickets online; $10-$20. 16101 Greenwood Ave. N., Theater Building (#1600), Shoreline; dandylyondrama.org

“Carmina Angelorum” — Dec. 16-20

Seattle Girls Choir will perform Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols” for harp and treble voices, as well as some more familiar carols. Featuring Prime Voci of Seattle Girls Choir conducted by Sarra Sharif Doyle with Juliet Stratton on harp and Savannah Helming on cello. Two performances: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, at Holy Rosary in West Seattle (4210 S.W. Genesee St., Seattle); and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St. Joseph Parish on Capitol Hill (732 18th Ave. E., Seattle). Purchase tickets online; $20. Multiple locations; 206-526-1900; seattlegirlschoir.org

“Forbidden Xmas” — Dec. 17-18

Showtunes Theatre Company presents Rich Gray’s “Forbidden Xmas,” a family-friendly holiday satirical cabaret about the holidays in the Northwest at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Returning from a hiatus of more than a decade, expect hilarious songs and sketches, including new material. Purchase tickets online; $55 general admission. 201 Mercer St., Seattle; 425-760-4426; showtunestheatre.org

“The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show” — Dec. 21-24

Global drag icons and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon take the stage in a show of comedy and song. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; jinkxanddela.com

Special Events

Wreath Walk Edmonds — Nov. 17-Dec. 15

Join Edmonds’ third annual Wreath Walk featuring original, artist-designed and decorated wreaths hung in select businesses and storefronts in the downtown Edmonds core during the holiday season. You can also bid on your favorite(s) to win them! The online auction will be live through 8 p.m. Dec. 15. Find a map online; free. Downtown Edmonds; 425-298-7947; artwalkedmonds.com

Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink — Nov. 18-Jan. 8

The Bellevue Downtown Association brings back the Eastside’s largest holiday ice skating experience for its 25th year. The ice rink features a spacious viewing area, on-site concessions, free parking nearby and a variety of special events. Purchase tickets online; $14/weekdays, $17/weekends and holidays. 100 100th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; 425-453-1223; bellevueicerink.com

Edmonds Ornament Stroll — Nov. 25-Dec. 4

Shop at participating downtown Edmonds businesses and receive a festive ornament for every $40 you spend. Prices vary. Downtown Edmonds; edmondsholidays.com

Santa Photos — Nov. 25-Dec. 24

Santa returns live at several Puget Sound-area locations this holiday season. Find locations, dates and times at santaphotos.com; prices vary. Location varies; 206-783-5227; santaphotos.com

Kringle’s Filling Station — Nov. 25-Jan. 1

Enjoy this interactive game, photo and entertainment holiday event. Prices vary. 8211 Aurora Ave. N., Suite 101, Seattle; kringlesfillingstation.com

Magic in the Market — Nov. 26

Enjoy Pike Place Market’s annual holiday celebration including Santa photos, kids crafts, special shopping offers, dance performances and more, all before the Market lighting at 5 p.m. Free. 85 Pike St.; 206-682-7453; pikeplacemarket.org

MEOW Cat Rescue Santa Photos — Nov. 27-Dec. 18

MEOW Cat Rescue is partnering with Mud Bay to give you the opportunity to capture the joy of the season with a photo with Santa. For a $20 donation, your pets (and/or you!) can have your photo taken with the jolly character from the North Pole at six locations in the Puget Sound region. All pets must be in a carrier or on a leash. Location varies; meowcatrescue.org/news-events/upcoming-events/#Santa-Photos

Providence O’Christmas Trees Silver Bells Open House — Nov. 29

Stop by The Westin Seattle to admire 13 stunning designer-decorated Christmas trees and vote for your favorite 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Trees are also available for pre-purchase through the O’Christmas catalog. Free. 1900 Fifth Ave., Seattle; 425-333-2733; otrees.org

The Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition — Dec. 2

The Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition returns to Pike Place Market for its 36th year to raise funds for the Pike Market Senior Center and Food Bank 6-9 p.m. Free. 85 Pike St.; 206-682-7453; pikeplacemarket.org

Winter Wander — Dec. 2-11

Enjoy a 10-day adventure open to West Seattle residents of all ages and their friends and family 5-7 p.m. Download the bingo-style clue sheet to search all 25 locations, or just a few. Submit selfies along the way and compete for the grand prize. Find instructions online; free. Location varies; wondersinaliceland.com

Edmonds Festive Drink Bingo — Dec. 2-Dec. 31

As you stroll through Edmonds, take part in a holiday pub crawl featuring seasonal beverages crafted by local restaurateurs and bartenders. Pick up a bingo card at participating locations, order the featured drink and get your stamp. Find participation details online; free. Downtown Edmonds; edmondsholidays.com

Candy Land: Designing Edible Structures — Dec. 3

Designed with younger children in mind (ages 5-10 with chaperone), this family workshop invites participants to explore exciting examples of architecture and activities that highlight the design process. Then, kids will design and build their own structures in a whirlwind two-hour workshop that culminates in a group presentation. Purchase tickets online; $15/nonmember, $10/member, free/adult. 1010 Western Ave., Seattle; 206-667-9184; seattlearchitecture.org

Edmonds Holiday Trolley — Dec. 3-17

Edmonds Holiday Trolley offers a relaxing way to explore the seaside town of Edmonds 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Take a ride, scope out the best places to eat and shop, then hop off for a stroll. The trolley runs every 30 minutes. Free. Downtown Edmonds; edmondsholidays.com

Christmas Tea — Dec. 4

Cookies and tea will be served in a turn of the century decorated home from 1-4 p.m. Participants are invited to visit the 1885 Schoolhouse and the 1885 Beckstrom Cabin. Free. 9919 N.E. 180th St., Bothell; bothellhistoricalmuseum.org

Light up Your Holiday — Dec. 10

Kick off the holiday season at Fort Casey State Park and the Admiralty Head Lighthouse for an all-outdoor evening event that includes campfires to roast marshmallows and chestnuts, Christmas carolers, children’s games and other activities 4-7 p.m. A Discover Pass or $10/day parking fee will be required for parking. 1280 Engle Road, Coupeville, Island County; whidbeycamanoislands.com

A Christmas Experience and Live Nativity — Dec. 10-11

Bundle the family up and head to the Enumclaw Expo Center for A Christmas Experience and Live Nativity 4-9 p.m. Dec. 10 and 4-8 p.m. Dec. 11. Guests can enjoy festive food, entertainment, an interactive walk-thru Bethlehem and live Nativity, a warm dry winter wonderland inside Les Schwab Hall, make-and-take crafts, cookie decorating, photo opportunities and more. Plus, each night at 6 p.m., step outside at the intersection of Expo Main Street and Norther Trail for a special gingerbread house lighting with live Christmas carolers. Purchase tickets online or at the gate; $5, free/ages 2 and under. 45224 284th Ave. S.E., Enumclaw; 360-226-3493; enumclawexpo.com

Make Spirits Bright Holiday Cocktail Class — Dec. 17

Gather around for a holiday cocktail class featuring three seasonal drinks with George Dickel Bourbon, Crown Royal and Ron Zacapa Rum at 3 p.m. Goldfinch Tavern’s Nicholas D’Ambrosio and Diageo’s Amber Aristy lead the class, as everyone shakes, creates and sips their cocktails. Behind-the-scenes storytelling of the cocktails’ history is shared with pairing suggestions perfect for any upcoming holiday party. Purchase tickets online; $80. 99 Union St., Seattle; 206-749-7070; goldfinchtavern.com

New Year’s Walks in West Seattle — Dec. 31-Jan. 1

Enjoy walks on New Year’s Eve and Day in West Seattle, with separate 5k and 10k routes available on the two days. Walk at your own pace with family and friends; start at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church anytime 4-7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and between 9 a.m. and noon on New Year’s Day. Free; donations welcome. 3050 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; emeraldcitywanderers.org