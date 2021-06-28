The Fourth of July is traditionally accompanied by fireworks shows, outdoor barbecues, picnics and water sports — activities that were on hold during the pandemic. With the state set to reopen by June 30, many organizers of Independence Day celebrations have planned in-person events. Here’s a list of the Puget Sound area’s traditional activities and their updated celebration status, organized by city.

Please note that this list is not exhaustive. If you do not see your city or an event on this list, check their websites to see if they plan to host any Fourth of July events.

Click below or scroll down to navigate through different cities to learn about their current festivities.

Arlington | Auburn | Bainbridge Island | Bellevue | Carnation | Edmonds | Everett | Gig Harbor | Lacey | Monroe | Puyallup | Rochester | Seattle | Snoqualmie | Tacoma | Tumwater

Arlington

Before the pandemic, the city of Arlington hosted a range of events, including parades, a triathlon, auction and fireworks display in various parks around the city on July 4.

This year, Arlington is hosting a range of in-person and virtual events. On July 3 and 4, a beer garden will be available for visitors at Haller Park. Also at Haller Park, on July 4, visitors can participate in the Pedal Paddle Puff Triathlon at 9 a.m. and the Duck Dash at 5 p.m. In downtown Arlington on July 4, visitors can enjoy the Old Fashioned Fourth festival 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Legion Park and 10 p.m. fireworks display at Quake Park. There will also be a Kiwanis auction online. Their traditional parade and pancake breakfast are canceled.

Auburn

Before the pandemic, Emerald Downs hosted a day of live horse racing followed by a fireworks show on July 3. Gates opened in the morning to let racetrack goers enjoy a day full of racing and stake out a spot for the evening fireworks show.

This year, Emerald Downs is once again hosting their in-person Live Racing and Fireworks Spectacular on July 3. Gates open at 1 p.m. Limited capacity is available for the fireworks show, and a limited number of reserved tickets are currently on sale, so it is recommended to purchase tickets ahead of time as the event will likely sell out. Tickets are $10/general admission, $5/youth ages 4-17. Umbrella and picnic tables are also available for reservation.

Bainbridge Island

Before the pandemic, Bainbridge Island’s Grand Old 4th included a run and parade in the Winslow neighborhood, food events in and around the waterfront and vendor booths.

This year, Bainbridge Island Chamber of Commerce presents an in-person Grand Old 4th: Pandemic Edition. This event includes a run with flexible timing and islandwide locations, an islandwide classic car parade, islandwide picnics in the parks and vendor holiday baskets available for purchase at the Bainbridge Island General Store.

Bellevue

Before the pandemic, Bellevue Family 4th included fireworks, food, entertainment, live music and additional activities on July 4.

This year, Bellevue Downtown Association brings back “Bellevue Family 4th” for in-person fireworks over downtown Bellevue at 10:05 p.m. July 4. Bellevue Downtown Park will be open as a viewing area for the fireworks, and participants can find parking at The Bellevue Collection after 7 p.m. Participants are encouraged to walk, bike, take the bus or carpool to the event, and several downtown streets will be closed to minimize delays. A livestream of the fireworks will be available at bellevuedowntown.com/fireworks.

Carnation

Before the pandemic, the city of Carnation hosted a day of events including a 5K run, arts and craft vendors, a parade, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, car show, live music performances and a fireworks display July 4.

This year, the Great Carnation 4th of July Celebration will include a range of in-person events on July 4: a 5K Run for the Pies and Pints 8:30 a.m. at Remlinger Farms (preregistration required), 11 a.m. parade starting from Carnation Elementary School, food and a fireworks show at 10:10 p.m. Live music will also take place at Tolt Commons and will feature The Marshall Law Band and Garrett Hendricks. Tickets must be purchased online for $10.

Edmonds

Before the pandemic, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce hosted An Edmonds Kind of 4th with multiple parades, races, food, music and a fireworks show featuring 500 shells.

This year, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce presents An Edmonds Kind of 4th with in-person events July 4. There will be an 8 a.m. Beat Brackett 5K (registration has closed), a midday parade and 10 p.m. fireworks show in the skies above Civic Field. The fireworks show will be the city’s biggest one yet with 900 shells as a thanks to the community.

Everett

Before the pandemic, the city of Everett organized a range of events including The Colors of Freedom Parade and Festival, entertainment, music, food, activities and the Thunder on the Bay fireworks show.

This year, Everett’s July Fourth will include in-person events around the city on July 4. The Thunder on the Bay fireworks show will return with an all new 22-minute show over Port Gardner Bay at 10 p.m. (with various waterfront locations to watch the show from). There will also be a festival at Legion Memorial Park with live music, adult beverages, food trucks, kid-friendly entertainment and locations to watch the fireworks. For the 21+ crowd, Everett Music Initiative presents its first in-person concert in over a year featuring Nite Wave, Petty Thief and Road Trip at Boxcar Park (as close to the fireworks as you can get). Tickets can be purchased online for $30. Everett YMCA presents Yankee Doodle Dash 5K with a brand new route. In the Delta Neighborhood at Jackson Park, there will be a decorated car parade, live music, food trucks and a community picnic 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Gig Harbor

Before the pandemic, Gig Harbor Wings & Wheels included aerobatic performances, flyovers, airplanes, car and motorcycle displays and shows, vendors, food and a beer garden.

This year, the Tacoma Events Commission will host an in-person drive-in Gig Harbor Wings & Wheels with the Freedom Fair Air Show July 3 and 4 with multiple shows each day. Top Gun military jets and demo teams will be featured performers alongside historical aircraft. Viewing spots at the event (and on the Tacoma waterfront) are limited, so participants are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. The car show is canceled.

Lacey

Before the pandemic, the city of Lacey hosted the Lacey Fireworks Spectacular, where participants could enjoy food vendors, the Kidzone (including an obstacle course, bounce house, giant slide and more), live music and fireworks.

This year, the city of Lacey presents the Lacey Fireworks Spectacular 2021 “Drive Up and Watch” on July 3. This in-person event will follow a drive up and watch format and will not include food vendors, entertainment or booths. Fireworks will launch at 10 p.m. from the Chinook Middle School fields. The school parking lots will open at 8 p.m. (although there are multiple viewing areas) and will require attendees to follow the rules of no pets, alcohol, tobacco products, firearms, personal fireworks or barbecues.

Monroe

Before the pandemic, Evergreen Speedways hosted their USA Birthday Bash featuring a demo derby and fireworks.

This year, Evergreen Speedways is once again hosting their in-person USA Birthday Bash 6-10 p.m. July 4. Gates open at 2 p.m. and racing starts at 6 p.m. The event will include a demo derby and fireworks. Tickets can be purchased online and prices range from free for children 5 and under, to $30 for reserved seating for all ages.

Puyallup

Before the pandemic, the city of Puyallup presented a downtown Puyallup celebration featuring fireworks, live music, food trucks, a beer garden, splash park, car show and more.

This year, Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan and the Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce present their in-person event Let Freedom Ring July 3. The event includes Family-Friendly Fun on the Fairgrounds with over 10 food trucks, a 100-vendor night market and a classic car show 3-9 p.m. There will also be a live concert, Let Freedom Ring!, for those ages 21+ from 3-9:50 p.m. The concert features six bands representing a variety of genres (tickets can be purchased online). The event will finish with the Red, White & Kaboom Drive-In Fireworks Celebration (advance ticket purchase required). Parking lots for the fireworks show will open at 3 p.m. and all vehicles must be on lots from 8-10:15 p.m.

Rochester

Before the pandemic, South Sound Speedway’s day of racing and a fireworks show featured classic cars, hobby stocks and tuner cars.

This year, South Sound Speedway is once again hosting an in-person 4th of July event featuring a day of racing followed by a fireworks show July 3. The event will feature Wes Rhodes Super Late Model 126, hobby stocks, tuners, baby grands and vintage modified cars.

Seattle

Before the pandemic, Seafair hosted a range of events during the summer: the Seafair Summer 4th fireworks show at Gas Works Park, a Milk Carton Derby at Green Lake, the Torchlight Parade and more.

This year, Seafair is hosting a range of in-person and virtual events. There will be no live fireworks show. Instead, the Seafair Summer 4th TV Special, on KING TV at 10 p.m. July 4, will feature past fireworks shows and a sneak peek at Seafair celebrations planned for 2022. Those joining the Torchlight Run on July 31 can do so either in-person or virtually. The Seafair Triathlon will be in-person July 25 at Lake Sammamish State Park. The Milk Carton Derby and Torchlight Parade are canceled.

Snoqualmie

Before the pandemic, Snoqualmie’s Red, White & Boom event featured music, bounce houses, vendors and food trucks.

This year, Church on the Ridge presents its fifth annual in-person fireworks show Red, White & Boom 9:45 p.m. July 4 at Snoqualmie Community Park. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at one of the viewing areas at 7 p.m. to stake out the best spot.

Tacoma

Before the pandemic, there was a range of Fourth of July events in the Tacoma area. At Joint Base Lewis-McChord, an all-day Freedom Fest featured carnival rides, live entertainment, fair food, games, live music and more open to the public. The Tacoma Rainiers hosted a fireworks show following a baseball game. The Freedom Fair on Ruston Way featured a day of local arts and crafts vendors, beer gardens and food vendors, a classic car show, an air show, musical acts and a fireworks show to end the night.

This year, Joint Base Lewis-McChord is hosting its in-person Independence Day Celebration fireworks show at 10:15 p.m. July 4 for Department of Defense ID card holders. The show will take place at Cowan and Memorial Stadiums, and food trucks will arrive at 7 p.m. The Tacoma Rainiers host a two-day in-person event featuring their July 3rd Fireworks Extravaganza following their game against the Reno Aces and a 4th of July BBQ Special. Tickets for the July 3 and July 4 event can be purchased online. The Tacoma waterfront Freedom Fair is partnering with the Gig Harbor Wings & Wheels to become the Wings & Wheels with the Freedom Fair Air Show on July 3 and 4 (see Gig Harbor).

Tumwater

Before the pandemic, the city of Tumwater hosted multiple Fourth of July events: the Fairways & Fireworks Fore on the 4th Fun Run 4-mile course, the Independence Day Parade, and the The Artesian Family Festival and Thunder Valley Fireworks Show featuring food, games, music and fireworks.

This year, the city of Tumwater is hosting an in-person Red, White & Blue Drive-Thru 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4. Registration is required for this event, and participants can choose between three time slots. There will also be the Thunder Valley Fireworks Show at 10:15 p.m. presented by Nisqually Red Wind Casino. There is not an official public viewing area or festival, but viewers are invited to watch the show from places where the fireworks can be seen like Tumwater Hill or the North Street area.