Like many other big events, Pride will look different this year due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, but organizers are making it work with virtual celebrations. Here are some of the Seattle-area Pride events, most of them happening online.

Seattle Pride is hosting a three-day virtual event “Together for Pride” from Friday, June 26, to Sunday, June 28. Participants can register for the event online. Registration is required to join, but there is no cost. The event will include speakers, performances, workshops and more. Each day will be led by a different organizer. Friday (5 p.m.-10 p.m.) will be programmed by the Gender Justice League, producer of Trans Pride. Saturday (noon-midnight) will be programmed by PrideFest, producer of PrideFest at Seattle Center. Sunday (noon-6 p.m.) will be programmed by Seattle Pride, producer of Seattle Pride Parade and Pride in the Park.

Seattle Frontrunners is hosting a virtual Run Walk with Pride throughout the same weekend. Participants can run or walk a 5K or 10K anywhere they’d like. Adults can register online for $35 and youth/students for $20. Participants (U.S. only) will receive an event shirt in the mail. The proceeds will benefit Peer Seattle.

Lambert House LGBTQ+ Youth Community Center is hosting the virtual Youth Pink Prom and Pride on Saturday, June 27, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event will be held on the platforms Minecraft Java Edition and Discord. The event is for LGBTQ+ youth and allies between the ages of 13 and 22. Registration is required and the deadline is Thursday, June 25.

The Capitol Hill Pride March and Rally is scheduled to occur as planned on Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. The march will start at Seattle Central College and end at Cal Anderson Park. The march will be following social distancing guidelines and recommends all participants wear masks. Visit the Capitol Hill Pride March and Rally’s Facebook page for more information on the event and what they are marching for.

King County Library System is hosting a “Pride Celebration for Teens” online on Saturday, June 27, at 2 p.m. There will be trivia games, activities, music and more. Register online.

Radical Women Seattle is hosting a showing on Zoom of the film “The Connecticut Transgender Movement” on Sunday, June 28, at 6 p.m. A discussion will follow the showing. Registration is required to participate. Register online for free.