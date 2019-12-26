If you’re looking to break your cycle of watching the ball drop from your couch this year, the Seattle area will be home to several parties on New Year’s Eve. Not only are we saying goodbye to 2019, we are also leaving behind the 2010s and starting a new decade. Celebrate both in style at these events.

Remember, many situations can cause cancellation or schedule changes for events, so always check before you go.

Seattle Center

Seattle Center is a hot spot for New Year’s Eve events. From free gatherings to full-on parties, if you’re not sure what to do on NYE, start here.

Enjoy free music from Left Turn on Blue, an 11-piece band that plays a mix of swing, soul and blues. The band will play its set between 8 p.m. and midnight at the Armory Stage.

At the International Fountain Mall, the public is welcome to a free dance party and light show. From 10 p.m. to midnight, guests can groove to DJ Arson Nicki’s music and visual artist Baryonyx’s projections.

For a creative celebration, head to the Chihuly Garden and Glass New Year’s Eve pARTy. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., there will be dining, dancing and a view of the fireworks display through the glass ceiling. Tickets include a tour through the exhibit, appetizers, dessert, a complimentary drink and a Champagne toast at midnight. Music will be provided by the Michael Benson Band. This party features a no-host bar with limited seating. Tickets are $250 per person. This event is 21 and over.

Get your science on at Pacific Science Center’s Spectra. We are heading into the ’20s again, so it only makes sense PacSci is embracing a “Roaring ’20s” theme. That means snazzy, 1920s-themed clothing is encouraged. Throughout the night, guests can take photos at the Gas Spectra Tubes Photo Booth, explore diamond-making, build robots and more. DJ Kemyst from KUBE 93 and DJ Native Havoc will spin tunes, and attendees can partake in laser karaoke. General admission tickets are $115 for members and $125 for the general public. VIP tickets are $215 for members and $225 for the general public. This event is all ages.

The Indulgence bash at the Museum of Pop Culture will include Seattle DJs playing dance music from varying genres and decades, dancing, cocktails and more. Guests will have access to all museum exhibits during the party, including the horror, indie-game-revolution and Minecraft exhibits. The venue will also include multiple bars. General admission is $109 and VIP Gold tickets are $275 and are sold-out. This event is 21 and over.

Last, but certainly not least, the New Year’s at The Needle event dazzles every year. The party spans two floors and will feature music from The Dusty 45s. DJ Orion will also be taking requests for dancing. Guests can also expect appetizers, desserts, a hosted drink, a glass of Champagne at midnight and of course, a close-up view of the fireworks show. Tickets are $275. This event is 21 and over.

Sky View Observatory

This scenic venue at Columbia Center is hosting a “Totally Radical New Year’s Eve” party. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., this ’80s-themed party will feature music from that decade, an open bar and views of the fireworks. A standard ticket is $150; premium package is $200. This event is 21 and over.

W Bellevue

If you’re all about glitz, glam and getting down, this New Year’s Eve party at the W in Bellevue is for you. DJ Christyle will provide the music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne will be served, along with bottles of Don Julio, CIROC and Johnnie Walker. General admission is $75; table reservations start at $350. Cocktail attire suggested. This event is 21 and over.

Emerald Downs

A good option for those farther south, this party features ’70s and ’80s funk, disco and R&B music from the Sonic Funk Orchestra. Doors to the event open at 6 p.m. and guests will have access to the casino at that time. The band plays from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. After midnight, partygoers can hit the breakfast buffet for $15. Tickets — which include free parking, party favors and a Champagne toast — purchased before Dec. 30 are $20. Tickets sold at the door will be $25. A VIP package is available for $100. For groups of eight or more, call to reserve a table for $100; tickets are not included in group reservations. This event is 21 and over.

