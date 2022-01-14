Editor’s note: Given the rapid spread of the coronavirus omicron variant, please heed local health authorities’ safety recommendations as they’re updated, and check your event’s website for coronavirus requirements and the latest information.

From the National Day of Racial Healing and Day of Service to community-led rallies and marches, Seattle-area residents will honor the spirit of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend. This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 17, and the virtual and in-person events below include festivities starting before, on and after the holiday.

Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition Workshops — through Jan. 15

Join a variety of virtual webinars on social justice issues through Jan. 15, including “Lessons From Cuba — Reproductive Justice is a Human Right,” “Chicago Footwork: A Strategy for Education and Community Mental Health,” “Abolish Decline/Auto Decline” and more. Register online; free. seattlemlkcoalition.org

Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition Virtual Youth Event — Jan. 16

Enjoy a virtual youth event put on by student interns of the Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition 2-4 p.m. The youth event’s theme this year is “Reclaiming the Narrative.” The event includes youth performances and a panel discussion on how this generation experiences the education system, where they see teaching needs help representing the truth and the impacts of MLK and racial justice. Free. seattlemlkcoalition.org

BIMA Martin Luther King Day Community Celebration — Jan. 16

In celebration of the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Bainbridge Island Museum of Art presents a virtual webinar for the community at noon, followed by a virtual march. Participants are encouraged to take to the streets, forest pathways and more to show support for social justice. Free. biartmuseum.org

Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee MLK Day Celebration — Jan. 16

The Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee presents a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration with the theme “Communities Working Together to Bend the Arc of Justice,” with keynote speaker Nekya Johnson 3:30-5:30 p.m. Free. 2936 Rockefeller Ave., Everett; 425-583-7739; scbhcwa.org

Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition Rally and March — Jan. 17

Join Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition for an outdoor rally at 11 a.m. followed by a march starting at 12:30 p.m. at Garfield High School. Find the march route online; free. 400 23rd Ave., Seattle; 206-472-2712; seattlemlkcoalition.org

MLK Day of Service — Jan. 17

Join the city of Lynnwood at Scriber Lake Park for a “Day On Not A Day Off” in celebration of MLK Day of Service 9 a.m.-noon. Participants will help clear invasive species and beautify the park. Register online; free. 5601 198th St. S.W., Lynnwood; lynnwoodwa.gov

Virtual King Day 2022 — Jan. 17

Join the Northwest African American Museum’s virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program “The Poetics of Hope,” featuring keynote speaker, poet and author Nikki Giovanni. The event includes a lineup of civil rights children’s stories read by local community leaders, music, dance and spoken-word poetry performances. There will be two presentations, 2-4:30 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. Stream on YouTube; free. naamnw.org

In-person King Day 2022 — Jan. 17

The Northwest African American Museum, Seattle Sounders FC and Public Health — Seattle & King County host an in-person pop-up featuring a vaccination clinic, a “Knowledge is Power” book giveaway (free African American civil rights children’s books and soccer balls), a Hygiene for Humanity supply drive and more 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The first 100 people to get a vaccination or booster shot will receive two tickets to a Sounders game. Free. 400 23rd Ave., Seattle; 206-518-6000; naamnw.org

49th Annual Community Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. — Jan. 17

Seattle Colleges presents a video production available to view at any time hosted by KIRO-7 anchor Monique Ming Laven at 10 a.m. The program includes an overview of Seattle Colleges’ Project Baldwin and a talk with T. Elon Dancy and others to focus on improving outcomes for Black and brown and other male students from groups traditionally underserved by higher education. Stream the production online; free. seattlecolleges.edu

MLK Day of Service at Fenster Nature Park — Jan. 17

Join Mid Sound Fisheries, Green River Coalition and the city of Auburn to plant native trees and shrubs, remove nonnative invasive species and spread mulch to help insulate plants through the winter 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The event begins with a brief discussion about the site, partnering organizations, why this work is important and more. Work gloves, instructions and tools are provided. Register online; free. 2027 Fourth St. S.E., Auburn; 206-529-9467; midsoundfisheries.org

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Health Fair — Jan. 17

The city of Bellevue and the Bellevue Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. host a virtual health fair 10-11:30 a.m. The health fair includes programming from community partners and local youth leaders to support health and well-being, live music, door prizes donated by local businesses owned by Black, Indigenous and people of color and more. Register online; free. bellevuewa.gov

Rally for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — Jan. 17

In partnership with the Kent School District, the 5th Avenue Theatre presents its sixth year of a rally led by teen leaders at 7 p.m. The rally features musical performances, community speakers and student reflections on the life, work and legacy of King. This year, the rally will be presented by over 100 student performers and speakers and will be available to watch online. Stream online; free. 5thavenue.org

“If I Can Help Somebody” — Jan. 17

Lift Every Voice Legacy and Edmonds Center for the Arts present “If I Can Help Somebody,” the fourth annual tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with song, spoken word and dance 7:30-9 p.m. This program is designed to inspire King’s vision of a “beloved community” — a local living environment free of hatred, injustice and poverty. Purchase tickets online; $15/advanced, $18/day-of, $5/students. 410 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; 425-275-9595; beloved4all.org

Hope and Healing — Jan. 17

The city of Tacoma presents a Martin Luther Ling Jr. Day celebration program with the theme of “Hope & Healing” at 8 p.m. The program will highlight the present and the future of King’s impacts on our community and will feature local performers and speakers who work and volunteer to ensure our community represents equity, hope and healing. Watch on TV Tacoma (carried on Click! via Rainier Connect and Comcast Cable systems) or steam online; free. cityoftacoma.org

National Park Service Free Entrance Day — Jan. 17

In honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., admission to national parks is free Jan. 17. nps.gov

Celebrate Kindness and Community at Hands On Children’s Museum — Jan. 17

Honor the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with special art activities and collaborative projects. Activities include writing letters of kindness, silk-screening a peace print, learning about Black history STEAM heroes and more. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 414 Jefferson St. N.E., Olympia; 360-956-0818; hocm.org

MLK Jr. Day of Service — Jan. 17

The city of Kirkland and the Green Kirkland Partnership host park restorations at Juanita Beach Park (9703 N.E. Juanita Drive, Kirkland), South Rose Hill Park (12730 N.E. 72nd St., Kirkland) and Crestwoods Park (1818 Sixth St., Kirkland). Register online; free. Location varies; kirklandwa.gov

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the Washington State History Museum — Jan. 18

Celebrate the work and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the Washington State History Museum, Tacoma Arts Live, Write 253 and Valencia Carroll Families, through virtual activities and performances, including “Get on the Bus” and “Ruby Bridges” 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. washingtonhistory.org

Understanding Racial Trauma — Jan. 18

King County Library System and therapist, author and speaker Ashley McGirt-Adair present a virtual interactive workshop to understand what racial trauma is and the impact of racism, privilege and power on one’s mental health at 4 p.m. Participants will learn coping skills and simple take-aways to heal. This program is part of National Day of Racial Healing, a day observed on the Tuesday following Martin Luther King Jr. Day dedicated to understanding racial healing and equity. Register online; free. kcls.org

36th Annual University of Puget Sound Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration — Jan. 18

University of Puget Sound presents its 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at 6:30 p.m. The virtual program will honor and highlight the life and work of local legend Nettie J. Asberry and her fight for civil rights in Tacoma and beyond. There will also be speakers from the Washington State Historical Society, The Nettie J. Homesite Project and the Tacoma City Association of Colored Women’s Clubs. Register online; free. pugetsound.edu

Advancing Racial Equity: A Conversation with Clint Smith — Jan. 19

United Way of King County welcomes New York Times bestselling author Clint Smith to a virtual conversation about racial equity 6-7:30 p.m. Participants will listen and learn from Smith and then join a discussion with local experts specializing in African American history in the Seattle area. Purchase tickets online; $10. uwkc.org

Black History 101 Mobile Museum — Jan. 19

As part of the University of Washington’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day week of events, enjoy an exhibit of artifacts from the transatlantic slave trade through the Black Power and Black Arts movements to show how hip-hop has drawn inspiration from the past to create a distinct cultural contribution that has a global impact on popular culture, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There will also be a lecture by Dr. Khalid El-Hakim at 12:30 p.m. Event is hosted by the University of Washington Tacoma Office of Equity & Inclusion. Free. 1900 Commerce St. (Room Snoqualmie 170), Tacoma; washington.edu

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Park — through Jan. 23

Beginning Jan. 12, visitors can be inspired by the words of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as they walk through Lake Sammamish State Park. The walk will begin at Tibbetts Beach and takes visitors along the lakeshore to the Sunset Beach bathhouse. Learn about his life and his dreams with quotes along the pathway. Free. 2000 N.W. Sammamish Road, Issaquah; 425-577-3657; lakesammamishfriends.org