From community celebrations to youth-led marches, the spirit of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his message will be alive during events commemorating his legacy. MLK Day 2020 lands on Monday, Jan. 20, but some festivities are starting early.

On Friday, hear Tricia Rose — internationally acclaimed scholar, public speaker, media commentator and award-winning author — deliver a keynote speech at the Community Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. at Mount Zion Baptist Church. On Saturday, participate in a 5, 10 or 15K in celebration of the day. On Sunday, dance it out to funk, soul, groove and old-school hip-hop in honor of Dr. King. Monday brings several events including the big Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at Garfield High School, which will include a rally and a march to City Hall.

See below for more events and details. Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Martin Luther King Jr. holiday events

Community Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.

FRI Tricia Rose — internationally acclaimed scholar, public speaker, media commentator and award-winning author — will be the keynote speaker, award-winning gospel music from DaNell Daymon and Great Works, emceed by KIRO 7 evening anchor Monique Ming Laven. Noon-1:30 p.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church; 1634 19th Ave., Seattle; free; 206-934-4100, seattlecolleges.edu

16th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration

SAT Youth-organized march to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Participants will gather at 9 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park and march to Rainier Community Center (4600 38th Ave. S., Seattle,), theme is “Together We Stand with 2020 Vision,” community members will speak out against injustices in a peaceful demonstration, keynote speaker: A Scribe called Quess, workshops, live performances, dinner. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park; 2200 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Seattle; free; 206-536-0775, facebook.com/events/945189862535103

MLK Weekend Run

SAT 5, 10 or 15K. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Magnuson Park; 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; $3-$33; 206-684-4075, magnusonseries.org

Seattle MLK Youth Celebration

SUN Food, music and performances, vendors with civil rights and historic memorabilia, video displays of historic films, educational/entrepreneurial workshops and presentations for young people and more, theme: What is your 20/20 vision? Noon- 5 p.m., Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute; 104 17th Ave. S., Seattle; free; 206-708-0451, facebook.com/events/2531422693559575

Moved & Be Moved — Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

SUN Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day featuring art, poetry, performance music, conversation and more. 3-6 p.m., Bainbridge Island Museum of Art; 550 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge Island; free; 206-842-4451, biartmuseum.org

MLK Jr. Celebration Dance Party

SUN Tony Goods brings a night of funk, soul, groove and old-school hip-hop to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. 9 p.m., Life on Mars; 722 E. Pike St., Seattle; 206-323-9166; free lifeonmarsseattle.com

National Park Free Days

MON Free admission to national parks for MLK Day. Hours vary, locations vary; free nps.gov

38th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

MON Events begin at 8:30 a.m. at Garfield High School. Opportunity fair 8:30-11:30 a.m.; workshops 9:30-10:50 a.m.; rally program with speakers, music and dance 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; march to City Hall 12:30 p.m.; community meal afterward (buses will be provided after the rally back to Garfield). Garfield High School; 400 23rd Ave., Seattle; free; 206-252-2270, seattlemlkcoalition.org

King Day at NAAM

MON Activities for families, film screenings, musical performances, a keynote speaker and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Northwest African American Museum; 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle; free (donations suggested); 206-518-6000, naamnw.org

Vision 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

MON Award ceremony, keynote speaker Dr. Marcia Tate Arunga, dramatic and musical performances, nonperishable food items for donation encouraged, community outreach fair. 10 a.m., Greater Tacoma Convention Center; 1500 Commerce St., Tacoma; free; 253-830-6601, cityoftacoma.org

“King in the Wilderness” Screening and Discussion

MON Documentary honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. 2 and 4:15 p.m., Bainbridge Island Museum of Art; 550 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge Island; free; 206-842-4451, biartmuseum.org