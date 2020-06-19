Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., marking the day —June 19, 1865 — when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were informed that they were free. Here are some Juneteenth events in the Seattle area.

There will be a Juneteenth Blackout at the CHOP (Capitol Hill Occupied Protest) on Friday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event will focus on centering Black healing and community. Activities include a meditation and yoga session, a grief ritual and a dance party. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.

Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County, FW Black Collective and the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle are hosting a week of celebrations on Facebook from June 15 to June 21. Throughout the week there will be panels, performances, kids hours and more. For the full schedule of events, see the Juneteenth Week Facebook page.

On Friday, June 19, the King County Equity Now Coalition is hosting a Juneteenth Freedom March from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The march will start at DeCharlene’s Beauty Salon, at East Madison Street and 22nd Avenue East. In addition to the march, the event will include a Black graduation procession, Black business promotion, food, a teach-in and musical performances.

Not This Time! is hosting a rally at Judkins Park on Friday, June 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The “Next Steps Rally” will feature speakers including U.S. Reps. Adam Smith and Pramila Jayapal, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Advertising

Washington Poor People’s Campaign is hosting a Militant Nonviolent Civil Disobedience training with Rev. Osagyefo Sekou on Friday, June 19 at Cal Anderson Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

Black Lives Matter Shoreline is hosting a Juneteenth Picnic at Shore View Park at noon on Friday, June 19. The event will follow social distancing, so attendees will need to bring their own lunch and are asked to wear masks. There will be outdoor activities, art, dance/step and skateboarding classes and more.

Local hip hop artist Draze is hosting the Facebook Live event “Building Black Wealth” with Laila Ali, Angela Rye and 10 Black businesses on Friday, June 19 at 9 a.m. Draze will takeover Ali’s Facebook page for a live virtual marketplace where viewers can purchase items from the businesses.

King County Library System (KCLS) is hosting the online program “Juneteenth Reading” on Friday, June 19 from noon to 12:30 p.m. The program is intended for children ages 3 to 6 with an adult. Librarian Ms. Ann will read James E. Ransome’s “The Bell Rang.” Registration is not required. The event will be live on the Issaquah Library’s Facebook page.

The Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) has been creating programming with five other Black museums across the country, commemorating the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth. The programming is available at blkfreedom.org.

Wa Na Wari is partnering with LANGSTON on 2(06) The Break, a streaming series on local DJs and the legacy of Black hip-hop. There will be a livestream 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 19 on Wa Na Wari’s YouTube page.

Advertising

LANGSTON and several other Seattle organizations present “We Out Here Seattle,” a virtual festival June 17-20 to honor and celebrate Black excellence and share resources in the Seattle area, according to its website.

The A. Philip Randolph Institute and the International Longshore Warehouse Union are hosting a rally and march on Friday, June 19. There will be a rally at Pier 46 at 10 a.m. followed by a march to the Washington State Department of Corrections. Masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing are encouraged.

The Washington State Labor Council racial justice committee is hosting a virtual Juneteenth Lunch and Learn on Friday, June 19 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m on its Facebook page.