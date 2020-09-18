What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event of your own, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Royal Room Staycation Festival — Sept. 20 and recurring

The Royal Room is hosting weekly performances online as part of its Staycation Festival. On Sunday, Sept. 20, roots and soul group Mrs. Phelps will perform at 7:30 p.m.; free. theroyalroomseattle.com

Local Sightings Film Festival 2020 — Sept. 18-27

The 23rd Annual Local Sightings Film Festival, to be held virtually Sept. 18-27, will feature films, panels, special events and more; pay-what-you-can, free-$25 sliding scale. nwfilmforum.com

Public Response: Kimisha Turner & Takiyah Ward — Sept. 23

Seattle Art Museum will host a virtual conversation with visual artists Kimisha Turner and Takiyah Ward discussing the role artists play in responding to the current moment and movements from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 23.; free. Register online: seattleartmuseum.org

Advertising

The AMP Virtual Arts Series — House of Angels: Living with AIDS at Bailey-Boushay House, 1992-1995 — Sept. 24

Photographers Saul Bromberger and Sandra Hoover will present a selection of their images documenting the Bailey-Boushay House, share their experience with the project and answer questions about the work in a conversation moderated by Rosette Royale, from The AMP: AIDS Memorial Pathway, at 5 p.m. Sept. 24; pay-what-you-can. nwfilmforum.org

‘The Vow From Hiroshima’ Screening & Panel Discussion — Sept. 24

Meaningful Movies will present an online screening of the film “The Vow from Hiroshima,” a portrait of Hiroshima atomic-bomb survivor Setsuko Thurlow directed by Susan Strickler, at 6 p.m. Sept. 24; free, donations accepted. Register online: meaningfulmovies.org

Port Townsend Film Festival — Sept. 24-Oct. 4

The 21st Annual Port Townsend Film Festival will be virtual this year starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 24 and running through 11 p.m. Oct. 4. The festival will feature more than 75 films, filmmaker interviews and exclusive content; $60-$120. ptfilmfest.com

The Italian Festival — Sept. 26-27

Seattle Center’s Italian Festival will be virtual this year, Sept. 26-27 with art, music, dance and interactive activities; free. seattlecenter.com

Japan Week 2020 at Bellevue College — Sept. 28- Oct. 3

Bellevue College’s fourth annual Japan Week will be held virtually Sept. 28-Oct. 3. There will be photo/video contests with prizes, workshops, discussions and more. The event website will become active with links to videos, photos, resources and more during the week of Sept. 28; free. studentweb.bellevuecollege.edu

SoundBio BiWeekly Nature Challenges — through Oct. 28

SoundBio Lab is hosting a biweekly nature challenge through Oct. 28. Every other Wednesday it will post a nature-related challenge on its Instagram page. Winners will be selected and science prizes will be mailed out; free. sound.bio

Kahoot! Trivia with KCLS — through Oct. 29

The King County Library System is hosting Kahoot! Trivia sessions every Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. through Oct. 29 for teens and adults; free. Register online: bit.ly/kahootrivia