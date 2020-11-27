Editor’s note: Gov. Jay Inslee issued new restrictions on Nov. 15 in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event of your own, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

MoPOP Founders Award 2020 — Dec. 1

This virtual benefit, hosted by the Museum of Pop Culture, will feature performances by Alice in Chains, recipients of MoPOP’s Founders Award this year, as well as a lineup of tribute artists including Metallica, Billy Corgan, Korn and more starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 1. For the first time, the annual fundraiser will be virtual. Register online; free. mopop.org

‘Stories of the Past, Stories of the Present’ — Dec. 1

The AIDS Memorial Pathway and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center host a virtual event celebrating the recent completion of the first of four artworks that have been commissioned by artist Storme Webber from 5-6 p.m. on Dec. 1. The event will also include stories, musical performances and more. Register online; free. discovergates.org

Virtual Seattle AIDS Walk — Dec. 1-8

Participate in Lifelong’s 2020 Seattle AIDS Walk any time, anywhere throughout the week of Dec. 1-8 to raise funds for its HIV services. Participants choose their own route and pace. Register online; free. lifelong.org

Bainbridge Island Winter Studio Tour — Dec. 1-31

The 36th annual Winter Studio Tour will be online this year with artwork from nearly 40 artists from the region; free. bistudiotour.com

LUSIO Lights Pioneer Square — Dec. 1-Jan. 14

View light and art installation exhibits from local artists in storefront windows and outdoor public spaces throughout Pioneer Square from Dec. 1-Jan. 14, 2021. lusiolight.com

‘Black Futures’ with Kimberly Drew & Jenna Wortham — Dec. 2

Seattle Arts & Lectures and the Central District Forum for Arts & Ideas present a prerecorded discussion of Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham’s book “Black Futures” with contributor King Britt at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Register online; pay-what-you-can $5-$150. lectures.org

WE SPEAK Festival — Dec. 3

Edmonds Center for the Arts presents a virtual celebration of spoken-word poetry and storytelling from 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 3. The event will feature artists Jericho Brown, Andrea Gibson, Kealoha, Shane Koyczan and Robin Sanders with local youth chosen from the WE SPEAK Youth Poetry Slam Competition. Purchase tickets online; pay-what-you-can $5-$45. edmondscenterforthearts.org

Public Works ‘Twelfth Night’ — Dec. 10

Seattle Rep’s Public Works presents selections from a musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Watch the virtual performance live at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Register online; free, donations accepted. seattlerep.org

‘Eat, Drink & Be Generous’ — Dec. 10 and 15

United Way of King County and several locally owned restaurants host a series of virtual cocktail hours and chef’s tables to raise funds for the community and support the restaurant industry. On Dec. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m., chef Edouardo Jordan from Salare will host a chef’s table. On Dec. 15 from 6-7 p.m., chef Kamala Saxton, co-owner of Marination, will host a community cocktail hour. Register online; $30-$100. uwkc.org

Plein Air Washington Artists 2020 Winter Exhibition — Dec. 4-Jan. 31

Online gallery show of artwork made by PAWA members outdoors runs Dec. 4-Jan. 31, 2021. There will be an Opening Celebration and Awards Presentation from 4-5 p.m. Dec. 5. On Dec. 12 at noon, artist Dave Santillanes will present a live demo. Register for the demo online; $25. pleinairwashingtonartists.com