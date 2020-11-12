What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

‘NEWCOMER: A Seattle Hip-Hop Mixtape’ — through Dec. 6

Celebrate Hip-Hop History Month with a four-week online run of the film “NEWCOMER: A Seattle Hip-Hop Mixtape,” presented by Northwest Film Forum, 206 Zulu and Crane City Music through Dec. 6. Get tickets online; free. nwfilmforum.org

Teacakes & Tarot — Nov. 13

Livestreamed, interactive Zoom session of queer, theatrical series “Teacakes & Tarot,” hosted by actors Will Wilhelm with Meme Garcia. Register online; free. islandshakespearefest.org

Land and Food Justice with the Black Farmers Collective — Nov. 14

Learn about the intersections between urban farming, race and inclusion and food access during a tour of YES Farm on Nov. 14. Registration includes a box lunch from Gourmondo Gives. Proceeds of the tour will be donated to the Black Farmers Collective. For ages 12 and older. Masks and social distancing are required. Register online; $55. globalfamilytravels.com

Mercer Island Preschool Association Toy Swap — Nov. 14

Shop online for good-condition, secondhand toys and games, sports and outerwear and baby gear from 8 a.m.-midnight Nov. 14. MIPA members get early access from 8-9 a.m. From 9 a.m.-4 p.m., the toy swap will be open to all. From 4 p.m.-midnight, items will be half price. Sales fund MIPA charities and operations. mipreschoolassociation.membershiptoolkit.com

Shelter Fest Seattle — Nov. 14-15

An online music festival benefit directly supporting Black artists and restaurant owners in the Greater Seattle area streaming from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 14-15. Money raised goes to the Seattle Artist Relief Fund. Register online; free. shelterfestseattle.com

Festival of What Works — Nov. 15-22

Virtual discussions, workshops, film screenings and panels discussing “what works” in the Salmon Nation bioregion. Register online; free. salmonnation.net

Literary Arts: Yaa Gyasi — Nov. 16

Seattle Arts & Lectures will livestream a discussion with Yaa Gyasi, author of “Transcendent Kingdom,” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Purchase tickets online; pay-what-you-can ($5-$100). lectures.org

Beyond Pink: Preventing Violence Against Girls — Nov. 18

One-day virtual summit and training for girl-serving advocates and professionals who work in and across systems including schools, youth development, child welfare, juvenile justice, health, mental health and housing. Hosted by the Justice for Girls Coalition of Washington State, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18. Register online; free. jfgcoalition.org

Native American Flute Songs — Nov. 20

The Saint Mark’s Music Series will host a livestreamed concert of world flute artist Gary Stroutsos performing Native American flute songs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20; free. saintmarks.org

The 14th Annual Seattle Turkey Trot — Nov. 26

A 5K virtual walk, jog or run that can be completed anytime, anywhere on Thanksgiving Day. Registration includes a T-shirt and running in costume is encouraged. All proceeds will benefit the Ballard Food Bank. Register online through Nov. 25 (note that orders placed after Nov. 18 may not arrive by Thanksgiving); $15-$40. seattleturkeytrot.org