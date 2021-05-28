Editor’s note: Gov. Jay Inslee announced in January a plan to reopen the state called “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery.” While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

What’s Happening

Summer is right around the corner, and the Puget Sound area is slowly waking up from a pandemic-fueled slumber. From virtual happenings to properly distanced in-person events, many organizers have found ways to keep the show going. To assist you in finding something to spice up your everyday life, we will highlight a few events weekly we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event for consideration, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Joan Silber with Peter Ho Davies: “Secrets of Happiness” — May 28

A conversation hosted by Elliott Bay Book Co. with Joan Silber, author of “Secrets of Happiness,” and author Peter Ho Davies at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets online; free/Zoom admission, $30/Zoom admission and book. elliottbaybook.com

Northwest Folklife Festival — May 28-31

The 50th anniversary of Northwest Folklife Festival will take place virtually. The event will feature performances, workshops, discussions and more; free. nwfolklife.org

Funktional Urban Design Lab, For The Pacific Northwest: A Workshop with Xenobia Bailey — May 29

Workshop led by artist Xenobia Bailey that serves as a mini design lab at noon. Participants are encouraged to bring 10-20 photographs or videos of nature, the city, food and more. Hosted by Wa Na Wari. Register online; free. wanawari.org

The Power of Community Gardens with the Black Farmers Collective — May 29

Global Family Travels, in partnership with the Black Farmers Collective, will host this tour where participants will learn about the intersections between urban farming, race and inclusion and food access at 10 a.m. Participants will also have the chance to try urban farming while visiting the Black Farmers Collective’s Yes Farm. Register online; $55.05. Yes Farm, 715 Yesler Way, Seattle; 844-438-7854; globalfamilytravels.com

The Church of Soft Rock — May 29-30

Mark Siano and The Enablers are playing a series of outdoor shows in Sodo. Times vary. Social distancing and current guidelines apply. Limited to groups of 15 max. Purchase tickets online; $28/person. Orca Bay Sodo, 2729 Sixth Ave. S., Seattle; facebook.com/MarxianoProductions

Sunnyside Nursery Virtual Classes — May 29-30 and June 5

Learn more about gardening with horticulturist Trevor Cameron, who will teach “All Things Hydrangea” (10 a.m. May 29), on how to grow and take care of hydrangeas, plus more techniques; and “Stop and Smell The Roses” (11 a.m. May 30), on how to get the most out of your roses. Jerry Addington, owner of Courting Frogs Nursery, will join Cameron for “Carnivorous Plants” (10 a.m. June 5), a class for those who want to learn more about carnivorous plants and how to grow them. Register for classes online; free. sunnysidenursery.net

Memorial Weekend at Evergreen Speedway — May 29-30

Evergreen Speedway’s Memorial Weekend is a two-day event with racing and a NASCAR-themed night on Saturday, May 29, and a truck derby and fireworks show on Sunday, May 30. Participants are advised to buy tickets in advance due to a limited number of people who can be admitted to the arena. Purchase tickets online; $20/adult, $12/juniors 11-17, $5/youth 2-10. 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; 360-805-6100; evergreenspeedway.com

Garden of Remembrance Memorial Day Ceremony — May 31

Benaroya Hall’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony will honor Korean War service members with a keynote address, tolling of the bell and presentation of wreaths at 10 a.m. Participants are welcome to leave flowers and other tokens in private ceremony; free. 200 University St., Seattle; 206-215-4800; seattlesymphonypress.squarespace.com

Memorial Day Reverse Parade — May 31

The city of Mill Creek presents a drive-by Memorial Day parade where participants can view military memorabilia from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free. Main Street between 155th and 153rd streets , Mill Creek; 425-551-7254; millcreektourism.com

“Unforgotten in the Gulf of Tonkin” — May 31

Join the Museum of Flight for an online presentation of “Unforgotten in the Gulf of Tonkin,” a story of combat search and rescue from World War II through the Vietnam War, at 6 p.m. Author Eileen Bjorkman will guide the presentation. Stream online; free. museumofflight.org

“Romeo y Julieta” — through June 6

Seattle Shakespeare presents “Romeo y Julieta,” a contemporary bilingual production filmed entirely over Zoom. Stream online through June 6; free. seattleshakespeare.org