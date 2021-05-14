Editor’s note: Gov. Jay Inslee announced in January a plan to reopen the state called “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery.” While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

All-Bach on the Flentrop Organ — May 14

Three young local organists — Hannah Byun, Wyatt Smith and Susanna Valleau — will take turns performing in the final livestreamed concert of the Saint Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral 2020-21 Music Series at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 14; free, donations accepted. saintmarks.org

“Drive ‘N Drag Saves 2021” — May 14-16

Drag queens from past seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will perform comedy, music and more at this drive-in event Friday-Sunday, May 14-16. Party patios are available for those who want to view the show outside of their car. Purchase tickets online; $75/general admission car for two, $250/VIP patio for four, $399/ front-row patio for four, $30/additional passengers. vossevents.com/drive-n-drag

“Solidarity in Song” — May 15

Singalong event in support of the Seattle Labor Chorus with musical guests leading a community singing of songs of labor, peace and social justice at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Register online; $15/suggested donation. solidarityinsong.com

Beat the Bridge to Beat Diabetes — May 16

Participate in a fundraising walk/run for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at any time Sunday, May 16. The event is virtual, so participants can walk or run in their own neighborhood and share their experiences online with friends and family. Register online; free for virtual fundraiser, $30 for virtual race/walk. jdrf.org

Syttende Mai at Leif Erikson Lodge — May 17

Drive/walk-through celebration of Syttende Mai with dessert and coffee at Leif Erikson Lodge from 4-6 p.m. Monday, May 17. There will also be Scandinavian folk tunes by the Soljie Sisters; free. Leif Erikson Lodge, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; 206-783-1274; leiferiksonlodge.org

Pike Place Market Foundation’s Rally Together for the Market — May 20

This livestreamed event celebrates the Pike Place Market with music from Brandi Carlile, The Black Tones, Whitney Monge, Can Can Culinary Cabaret and Market buskers Carly Ann Calbero and Jeannie Rak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20. There will also be stories of the Market and more. RSVP online; free, $10-$25 for a Market Box. pikeplacemarketfoundation.org

The Best of Comedy Underground — May 20

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts presents a comedy series (choice of in-person or virtual) with a lineup of three touring comedians at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Purchase tickets online; $26/in-person, $12/streaming. Washington Center Main Stage, 512 Washington St. S.E., Olympia; 360-753-8586; washingtoncenter.org

Auction of Washington Wines: Wine & Music Week — May 18-23

Festival with a virtual kickoff concert; additional performances throughout the week and an online auction offering more than 100 bottle lots and regional wine and travel experiences May 18-23. Register to bid and for the music series online; free. auctionofwawines.org

SJC Presents: As the Blooms Appear — May 23

Seattle Jewish Chorale music director Jacob Finkle conducts a virtual performance of eight pieces from a wide span of eras, holidays and traditions at 2:15 p.m. May 23; free. seattlejewishchorale.org

“Wonder Beyond” — May 27

Whim W’Him’s all-digital season concludes with “Wonder Beyond,” featuring two new contemporary dance films by Joseph Hernandez and FLOCK at 7 p.m. May 27. There will be a free behind-the-scenes Dance & Tell on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. before the release of “Wonder Beyond” on Whim W’Him’s paid streaming service, IN-With-WHIM. Purchase tickets online; $120/annual membership, $15/monthly membership, $5-$50/three-day access. whimwhim.org