Editor’s note: Gov. Jay Inslee recently announced a new plan to reopen the state called “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery.” While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event of your own, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Literary Lions Gala — March 6

Virtual gala raising funds for King County Library System programs with a keynote from author Colson Whitehead Saturday, March 6. A VIP reception will be held from 6-7 p.m. and the main program will run from 7-8 p.m. Register online; free. kclsfoundation.org/llg2021

Stompin’ at the Savoy Gala and Auction — March 6

Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra virtual gala and auction with entertainment by SRJO musicians and students in its Jazz Scholars program, prizes and more at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 6. Register online; free. srjo.org

Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini-Fest — March 6-7 and 13-14

Virtual event featuring livestreamed dance events, dance films and discussions at 7 p.m. March 6-7 and 13-14. Purchase tickets online; $10-$30. seattleidf.org

Heliogram.01: Kinetic Light Installation — through March 7

Media art installation by Ben Chaykin and Sky Iraheta installed in the retail windowfront of the former Totokaleo shop on Capitol Hill through Sunday, March 7. The piece activates every evening at sundown and loops until sunrise; free. 1523 10th Ave., Seattle; heliogram.io

Nordic Lights Film Festival — March 7-13

This virtual film festival hosted by the National Nordic Museum features films and shorts from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden March 7-13. In partnership with the National Film Festival for Talented Youth, the festival will also highlight emerging filmmakers from Denmark, Norway and Sweden, and feature a panel discussion with them. Purchase passes and tickets online; $65/member passes, $75/general admission passes, $8/member individual tickets, $12/general admission individual tickets. nordicmuseum.org/nlff

Kirkland Shamrock Adventure Run — March 13

Orca Running and Lake Washington Physical Therapy present a family-friendly “choose your own adventure” fun run and scavenger hunt hosted by Kirkland Urban from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 13. Participants will collect tickets from local participating retailers and submit them at the finish line for a chance to win prizes. Register online; $25/adults, $15/kids 12 and under, $10/dog add-on. Downtown Kirkland, orcarunning.com/kirklandshamrockrun

“Seattle Dances” — March 13

Livestreamed event and fundraiser featuring nine prominent locals paired with professional dancers from local dance companies and The Century Ballroom to benefit Plymouth Housing at 7 p.m. March 13; free. plymouthhousing.org/events/seattle-dances

Irish Festival Seattle — March 13 and 17

Virtual event celebrating Irish heritage, culture and arts with traditional music, step-dancing, lectures, genealogy workshops, Irish films, exhibits, displays and more at 1 p.m. March 13 and 17; free. irishclub.org/irish-week

“Tree of Life” Exhibit — through March 20

Exhibit at ArtXchange Gallery featuring new work by artists Marcio Diaz and Chin Yuen on display through March 20. The exhibit can be seen online or at the gallery from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; free. 512 First Ave. S., Seattle; 206-839-0377; artxchange.org

“Picnic at Sunset” Exhibit — through April 24

This exhibition at ZINC Contemporary features art by Ashley Norwood Cooper through April 24. The exhibition can be viewed virtually or in person by appointment; free. 119 Prefontaine Place S., Seattle; 206-617-5775; zinccontemporary.com