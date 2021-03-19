Editor’s note: Gov. Jay Inslee recently announced a new plan to reopen the state called “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery.” While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event of your own, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

“Don Giovanni” — March 19-21

Stream Seattle Opera’s production of “Don Giovanni” from Friday-Sunday, March 19-21. Purchase tickets online; $35. seattleopera.org

Peace Peloton Makers’ Market — March 20

Support Black artisans, creators and makers every third Wednesday and third Saturday of the month. The next event is in Columbia City, on 37th Avenue South between South Hudson and South Ferdinand, from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, March 20; free. peacepeloton.com

Virtual Exhibition Opening at Wa Na Wari — March 20

See works from Carletta Carrington Wilson, Lisa Myers Bulmash, Mia Imani, Shoccara Marcus and Kyle Yearwood on display through July 18. Artwork can be seen in person with a reservation. There will be a virtual exhibition opening with DJ Sureal from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Find Zoom information and passcode online; free. 911 24th Ave., Seattle; 206-485-7563; wanawari.org

“Happy Birthday, J.S. Bach!” — March 21

Byron Schenkman & Friends presents a virtual concert paying homage to Johann Sebastian Bach at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 21; free. byronandfriends.org

Seattle’s French Fest: A Celebration of French-Speaking Cultures — March 21

Virtual celebration of the diversity of traditions, ideas, dialects and more from French-speaking cultures around the world. It includes speakers, cooking demonstrations, trivia and other activities from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, March 21. Register online; free. faccpnw.org

“All in the Timing” One-Act Plays — March 26-28

Twelfth Night Productions presents a stream of four one-act plays from “All in the Timing” by David Ives at 7:30 p.m. March 26-27 and 3 p.m. March 28. Purchase tickets online; $5-$50. twelfthnightproductions.org

Jocelyn Pettit & Friends — March 27

The Seattle Folklore Society presents a virtual concert and Q&A with fiddle player, singer and step-dancer Pettit from 7-8:15 p.m. March 27. Purchase tickets online; $10-$30. seafolklore.org

“Thalassophile, Lover of the Sea” — through March 28

Exhibit of work by artist Cindy DuVall at Collective Visions Gallery in Bremerton through March 28; free. 331 Pacific Ave., Bremerton; 360-377- 8327; collectivevisionsgallery.com

“Art of Recycling” Exhibit at Schack Art Center — April 1-June 5

Exhibit showcases pieces of art made from discarded materials at Schack Art Center April 1-June 5; free. 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett; 425-259-5050; schack.org

“The Effluent Engine” — April 1-June 30

This audio play, presented by Book-It Repertory Theatre, begins April 1 and runs through June 30. Purchase tickets online; $20. book-it.org