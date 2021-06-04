Editor’s note: Gov. Jay Inslee announced in January a plan to reopen the state called “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery.” While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

What’s Happening

Summer is right around the corner, and the Puget Sound area is slowly waking up from a pandemic-fueled slumber. From virtual happenings to properly distanced in-person events, many organizers have found ways to keep the show going. To assist you in finding something to spice up your everyday life, we will highlight a few events weekly we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event for consideration, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Civic Boot Camp: Tribal Action in Government Today — June 4

Seattle CityClub hosts a three-part series exploring Native American leadership in the Salish Sea region and local contributions to the community and civic landscape. Tribal Action in Government Today features panelists Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow; Leonard Forsman, Suquamish Tribe chairman; and Abigail Echo-Hawk, Seattle Indian Health Board executive vice president. The online event will be held noon-1:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online; pay-what-you-can pricing levels from $20, $40 and $75, free/BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) community members and youth under 22; seattlecityclub.org

“Knowns, Unknowns & the Spaces in Between” — June 4

The Jacob Lawrence Gallery presents a group exhibition featuring work by the 2021 Bachelor of Arts graduates of the University of Washington’s School of Art, Art History and Design. Book viewing appointment online; free. uwbaartexhibition.com

Fall City Friday Market — June 4-Sept. 24

Heirloom Cookshop and Aroma Coffee Co. host a variety of growers and makers every other Friday from 3-6 p.m. Vendors will be selling fruits, vegetables and other goods; free. Aroma Coffee Co., 33429 S.E. Redmond-Fall City Road, Fall City; 206-227-3000; heirloomcookshop.com

Stream of Consciousness — June 5

Angel of the Winds Arena presents a live improv show via Zoom featuring comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood at 5 p.m. Participants take the lead by fueling this interactive experience with audience suggestions. Purchase tickets online; $35. angelofthewindsarena.com

Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival — June 5-6

Virtual event celebrating the Philippine culture, arts and history through food, exhibits, performing arts and more from 1:30-5 p.m. June 5 and 1-2:45 p.m. June 6. Streaming live on YouTube and Facebook; free. festalpagdiriwang.com

Orca Month Kick-Off Festival — June 6

Orca Salmon Alliance presents a virtual festival to kick off Orca Action Month from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event includes presentations from orca experts and scientists, educational videos, music and a presentation of the Seattle Aquarium’s Dive Show. Register online; free. orcamonth.com

Literary Arts Series: Ocean Vuong — June 9

Seattle Arts & Lectures presents a live virtual Q&A at 6 p.m. with poet and fiction writer Ocean Vuong (“On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous”) and musician Perfume Genius. Purchase tickets online; $5-$100. lectures.org

Plant CSI: What Happened to my Flowering Cherry Tree? — June 10

University of Washington Botanic Gardens presents an online class where participants learn about key plant diseases and insect pests that can cause problems for favorite trees and shrubs. The online class from 12:30-2:15 p.m. will cover identification of blossom brown rot, bacterial canker, cherry mottle leaf, shothole, cherry bark tortrix and tent caterpillar. Register online; $35. botanicgardens.uw.edu

Dr. Temple Grandin with Dr. Jim Heath — June 10

Town Hall Seattle and Institute for Systems Biology present a virtual presentation of “The Outdoor Scientist: The Wonder of Observing the Natural World” by author Dr. Temple Grandin at 6 p.m. Grandin will introduce scientists from a range of fields to explain how they research their own curiosities, followed by a conversation with Dr. Jim Heath to answer audience questions. Purchase tickets online; $5, free/youth 22 and under. townhallseattle.org

“Crossing Boundaries: Portraits of a Transgender West” — June 10

Washington State History Museum presents a curator talk with Peter Boag discussing the museum’s newest exhibition, “Crossing Boundaries: Portraits of a Transgender West,” at 6 p.m. Boag will talk about his quest to uncover the history of transgender people in the West from the 1860s to 1940s. Streaming live on Facebook; free. washingtonhistory.org