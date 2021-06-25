Editor’s note: Gov. Jay Inslee announced in January a plan to reopen the state called “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery.” While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

What’s Happening

Summer is finally here, and the Puget Sound area is waking up from a pandemic-fueled slumber. From virtual happenings to properly distanced in-person events, many organizers have found ways to keep the show going. To assist you in finding something to spice up your everyday life, we will highlight a few events weekly we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event for consideration, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Cooking with Beans and Lentils — June 25

The Ballard Food Bank presents a cooking class inspired by the new cookbook “Easy Beans” by chef Jackie Freeman at 5:30 p.m. Cooking instructor Hsiao-Ching Chou will demonstrate a few recipes from “Easy Beans,” including a twist on a traditional potato salad. Register online; free with $25 suggested donation. ballardfoodbank.org

Summer Jazz in Everett — June 25

Port Gardner Bay Winery hosts live music and wine with the Tim Koss Quartet (with Brent Jensen on saxophone) at 7 p.m. Find more information online; free. 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett; 425-339-0293; portgardnerbaywinery.com

“Tosca” — June 25-27

Seattle Opera presents a virtual streaming of “Tosca,” the story of a fiery prima donna who struggles to free her true love from the clutches of a ruthless police chief, at 7 p.m. June 25 through midnight June 27. Purchase tickets online; $35. seattleopera.org

Camano Island Studio Tour — June 25-27

The Camano Island Studio Tour features ceramics, glass, paintings, photography and sculpture from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 25-27. This year’s tour will present a more intimate opportunity for visitors to reconnect with more than 30 artists at 20 locations throughout Camano Island. Find more information online; free. 818 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island; camanostudiotour.com

Skandia Midsommarfest — June 25-27

Join Skandia Folkdance Society and celebrate midsommar (summer solstice) with virtual music, dance and crafts from 6 p.m. June 25 through 6 p.m. June 27. On June 27, enjoy a special virtual jam session at 11 a.m. featuring music led by five tune leaders. Find more information online; free. skandia-folkdance.org

Mount Baker Garden Tour and Garden Art Sale — June 26

Mount Baker Community Club presents a self-guided neighborhood garden tour from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. featuring a garden art sale (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) with local artisans. The event includes eight gardens to explore throughout Mount Baker showcasing unique hidden gardens and lush outdoor spaces. Find more information and purchase tickets online; $25, $35/purchased on day of tour. 2811 Mt. Rainier Drive S., Seattle; 206-722-7209; mountbakergardentour.com

Seattle Iranian Festival — June 26

Celebrate Seattle Iranian Festival at 7 p.m. The virtual festival is a rich cultural celebration featuring poetry, music, dance, food, art and more. Find more information online; free. iaca-seattle.org

Festa Junina Livestream with En Canto and Xaxado Mission — June 27

Join two of the West Coast’s Brazilian forró bands, En Canto and Xaxado Mission, in an exuberant celebration of Festa Junina (June Festival) at 7:30 p.m. En Canto, a seven-piece orchestra from Seattle, features twin accordions, bass, drums, piano and flute. Find more information online; free with contributions welcome. loudswell.com

Go Fly Invitational — June 28

The family of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Roger Fisher and former Heart manager Mike Fisher host the first Go Fly Invitational at 11 a.m. The golf tournament includes dinner and live music by The Davanos. Register online; $250/golf, dinner and entertainment, $100/dinner and entertainment. 8333 55th Ave. N.E., Seattle; 206-938-2788; providencewa.ejoinme.org/GoFly2021

Drive-in at Meadowbrook — July 1

North Bend Downtown Foundation presents a drive-in move night featuring “The Neverending Story” at 9:30 p.m. (load-in starts at 8 p.m.). Purchase tickets online; $35/car. 1711 Boalch Ave. N.W., North Bend; 425-888-7669; northbenddowntown.org