Editor’s note: Gov. Jay Inslee announced in January a plan to reopen the state called “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery.” While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

What’s Happening

Summer is right around the corner, and the Puget Sound area is slowly waking up from a pandemic-fueled slumber. From virtual happenings to properly distanced in-person events, many organizers have found ways to keep the show going. To assist you in finding something to spice up your everyday life, we will highlight a few events weekly we think should be on your radar.

Shakespeare in the Park — June 18-20

Studio East is taking its annual Shakespeare production “Twelfth Night” to the outdoors. The two-hour in-park production includes an intermission and will run June 18 (6:30 p.m.), June 19 (2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.) and June 20 (2 p.m.). Find more information online; free. 9703 N.E. Juanita Drive, Kirkland; 425-820-1800; studio-east.org

Juneteenth — June 19

Seattle Opera Mornings on KING FM — June 19

KING FM airs “Charlie Parker’s Yardbird,” a past Seattle Opera production, at 10 a.m. Tune in on the radio at KING FM 98.1 or online; free. seattleopera.org

Owl Prowl — June 19

Seward Park Audubon Center presents “Owl Prowl” from 8:30-10 p.m. Lead naturalist Ed Dominguez will introduce participants to the traits and habits of owls and lead a trek through the forest in search of these masters of night. Register online; free. 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; 206-652-2444; sewardpark.audubon.org

Father’s Day Bell Harbor Rendezvous — June 18-20

Classic Yacht Association hosts its annual Bell Harbor Rendezvous on Father’s Day weekend 1:30 p.m. June 18 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 19 and 20. Participants can enjoy up to 35 classic yachts on display. Find more information online; free. 2203 Alaskan Way, Seattle; 206-919-5099; cya.wildapricot.org

Father’s Day Native Art Market — June 19-20

Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center presents a Father’s Day art market featuring a salmon lunch and Native American art, jewelry and more 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 19 and 20. Lunch will be served from noon-3 p.m. Find more information online; free. 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle; 206-431-1582; duwamishtribe.org

Father’s Day Steam Train Rides in Snoqualmie — June 19-20

Step back in time Father’s Day weekend while riding historic coaches pulled by the 1899 Northern Pacific steam locomotive 924. This two-hour ride boards at various times from two locations, the Snoqualmie Depot (38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie), and the North Bend Depot (205 E. McClellan St., North Bend). Find more information and purchase tickets online; $30/adult, $15/children 2-12, $25/62+. 425-888-3030; trainmuseum.org

Summer Solstice Livestream: Beyond Captain Orca, Nicolle Swims (Black Ends), Trash Panda Go Kart — June 20

Celebrate Summer Solstice with a virtual concert featuring local Seattle artists at 7:30 p.m. The show will include catchy guitar riffs, bluesy tunes and a certain indie-pop flare. Find more information online; free with contributions welcome. loudswell.com

Author Voices: “Hiking Washington’s History” with Judy Bentley — June 22

King County Library System hosts Judy Bentley, author of “Hiking Washington’s History,” for an online presentation 6-7 p.m. Bentley will discuss her book and share some of her favorite hikes. Register online; free. kcls.org

“Color Cure” — through June 26

Group exhibit at ZINC Contemporary celebrating color and the positive effects it has on the brain and well-being through June 26. Book an appointment to view the exhibit; free. 119 Prefontaine Pl. S., Seattle; 206-617-5775; zinccontemporary.com