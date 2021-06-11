Editor’s note: Gov. Jay Inslee announced in January a plan to reopen the state called “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery.” While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

What’s Happening

Summer is right around the corner, and the Puget Sound area is slowly waking up from a pandemic-fueled slumber. From virtual happenings to properly distanced in-person events, many organizers have found ways to keep the show going. To assist you in finding something to spice up your everyday life, we will highlight a few events weekly we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event for consideration, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Songs of Summer LIVE — June 11 and 13

Seattle Opera presents its first-ever outdoor recital series including John Marzano (5 p.m. June 11), Margaret Gawrysiak (2 p.m. June 13) and Robert McPherson (8 p.m. June 11 and 5 p.m. June 13). Audience members will be seated in socially distanced pods that can accommodate a maximum of two chairs (bring your own) per pod. Buy tickets online; $25/pod. 363 Mercer St., Seattle; 206-389-7676; seattleopera.org

Sunnyside Nursery Virtual Class — June 12

Learn more about gardening in small spaces with plant experts Holli Schippers and Sara Christopherson, who will teach “Balcony Gardening” at 10 a.m. Participants will learn how to garden in containers, grow edible food in small spaces and more. Register online; free. sunnysidenursery.net

World Wide Knit in Public Day — June 12

King County Library System hosts World Wide Knit in Public Day on Zoom at 10 a.m. Bring your knitting or your favorite fiber craft. Register online; free. kcls.org

PhinneyWood Art Sale and Stroll — June 12

PhinneyWood presents Art Sale and Stroll, where participants can find ceramics, jewelry, original paintings, clothing furniture and more from noon-4 p.m. Find a map and list of participating artists online; free. 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; 206-783-2244; phinneycenter.org

Sunset Hill Walking Art Fair — June 12

Sunset Hill Community Association presents a neighborhood art fair. Participants can find new art, jewelry or other handmade treasures made by artists, crafters and musicians from noon-4 p.m. Find a map online; free. 3003 N.W. 66th St., Seattle; 206-784-2927; sunsethillcommunity.org

Sunset Hike with a Ranger — June 12

A ranger-led walk organized by Bellevue Parks and Community Services from 2-3 p.m. The 1-mile nature hike explores Lake Hills Greenbelt and the area’s flora and fauna. Register online; free. 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue; 425-452-6993; bellevuewa.gov

Objects of Pride: Sharing Your Stories — June 12

Museum of History & Industry and King County Library System host a space to celebrate and connect this Pride Month through personal LGBTQ+ histories from 4-5 p.m. (LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning, with the + denoting everything along the gender and sexuality spectrum.) This event will feature small facilitated breakout rooms. Register online; free. mohai.org

Fitness is Greater Outdoors — June 12-13

An outdoor event series organized by Merrell honoring Great Outdoors month and featuring events like “Kid-Friendly Parkour in the Park” (noon June 12), “Kid’s Story Time & Author Panel at the Park” (2 p.m. June 12), “Camp Cooking Class” (4 p.m. June 12) and “Taproom Trivia at Ounces” (5 p.m. June 13). Register for classes online; free. Location varies; 415-302-8357; merrell.com/US/en/home

Self-defense Workshops — June 13

Three self-defense workshops hosted by Dauntlez from 1-6 p.m. The workshops include “5-Hour Women’s Self-Defense Workshop,” “LGBTQ Self-Defense Workshop” and “5-Hour Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Self-Defense Workshop.” Register online; $20-$30. 13222 S.E. 30th St., #A4, Bellevue; 206-992-3851; dauntlez.org

The Naturalist Notebook — June 17

Seward Park Audubon Center presents “Warblers” from 6-7:30 p.m. Join naturalist Ed Dominguez as he explores the many species of warblers that brighten our skies each year as they migrate to breeding grounds in the north. Register online; free. sewardpark.audubon.org