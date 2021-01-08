Editor’s note: On Dec. 30, Gov. Jay Inslee extended restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event of your own, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Children’s Film Festival Seattle: Rainbow Roar — Jan. 11-17

This is a program of short films celebrating complex stories of identity and diversity from the 2020 Children’s Film Festival Seattle, with a 2021 preview, hosted by Northwest Film Forum and the King County Library System. For ages 11 and up. Register online; free/registered members of the King County Library System. kcls.bibliocommons.com/events

Elliott Bay Virtual Readings and Programs — throughout January

Attend virtual author talks and readings hosted by Elliott Bay Book Co. throughout January. See a full list of events and register online. Prices and times vary. elliottbaybook.com

MLK Day Walk in the Park — through Jan. 20

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a walk at Lake Sammamish State Park, where you will find quotes from MLK on signage along the way. The walk starts at Tibbetts Beach and ends at the Sunset Beach bathhouse; free. Lake Sammamish State Park, 2000 N.W. Sammamish Road, Issaquah; 425-649-4275; parks.state.wa.us.

Kahoot! Trivia with the King County Library System — through Jan. 26

Online Kahoot! Trivia for teens and adults; topics include Disney+, YA books to movies, and female superheroes; hosted by the King County Library System. Sessions are Tuesdays at 6 p.m. through Jan. 26. Participants can play individually or as a team with members of their household. Register online; free. kcls.bibliocommons.com/events

“Parable of Gravity” Open Studio at MadArt Studio — through Feb. 10

Visit an open studio to view art under construction from the upcoming exhibit “Parable of Gravity,” by artist Casey Curran, before it opens in February; free. 325 Westlake Ave. N., #101, Seattle; 206-623-1180; madartseattle.com

“A Conversation Through Time & Space” Exhibition at Center on Contemporary Art — through Feb. 20

Exhibition of art by late artist Selma Waldman. Virtual tours are available online; in-person tours are available by appointment only; free. Center on Contemporary Art, 114 Third Ave. S., Seattle; 206-728-1980; cocaseattle.org