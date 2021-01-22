Editor’s note: On Jan. 5, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a new plan to reopen the state called “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery.” While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

National Nordic Museum’s Author Series with Ingrid and Joachim Wall — Jan. 23

Swedish authors Ingrid and Joachim Wall will discuss their book “A Silenced Voice: The Life of Journalist Kim Wall” at 10-11 a.m. Jan. 23. Register online; free/members, $5/general admission. nordicmuseum.org

Literary Arts Series: Madeline Miller — Jan. 27

Seattle Arts & Lectures discussion with New York Times bestselling author Madeline Miller (“The Song of Achilles,” “Circe”), moderated by author Kristen Millares Young (“Subduction”), at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27. Purchase tickets online; $5-$100. lectures.org

Premiere of film “This Is Not The Little Prince” from Seattle contemporary dance company Whim W’Him — Jan. 28

See the world premiere of “This Is Not The Little Prince,” a new contemporary dance film from Whim W’Him artistic director and founder Olivier Wevers, on Jan. 28. There will be a free Dance & Tell Facebook live event at 6 p.m., followed by the film on its paid streaming service IN-With-WHIM at 7 p.m. The film and other content on the platform will be available to members through June 30; $120/annual membership; $15/monthly membership; $5-$50/three-day access. whimwhim.org

“Descendance” at Jacob Lawrence Gallery — Jan. 28-Feb. 23

Exhibition and premiere of artist Ariel René Jackson’s “Descendance,” a drone-shot video featuring interdisciplinary tap dance artist Michael J. Love and an original score by jazz musician Joseph C. Dyson Jr. from Jan. 28-Feb 23. The gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Reservations for individual no-contact viewings required; free. art.washington.edu/jacob-lawrence-gallery

Choro das 3: First Family of Brazilian Choro — Jan. 30

The Seattle Folklore Society presents a virtual concert from award-winning Brazilian band Choro das 3 at 7-8 p.m. Jan. 30. Purchase tickets online; $10-$40. seafolklore.org

PNW Fruit Trees class hosted by Sunnyside Nursery — Jan. 30

Sunnyside Nursery in Marysville hosts a virtual class with plant expert Trevor Cameron, who will guide you through everything you need to know to be successful with any fruit-bearing tree, at 10 a.m. Jan. 30. Register online; free. sunnysidenursery.net

Seattle Baroque Orchestra and Whim W’Him Dance Company perform “Stabat Mater” — Jan. 30

Virtual performance of Pergolesi’s “Stabat Mater” at 7 p.m. Jan. 30. View online; free, $20/suggested donation. earlymusicseattle.org

“Florentia” Stained Glass Exhibit at Core Gallery — Feb. 3-27

Stained glass exhibit by Coolgrey Glass at Core Gallery in Pioneer Square from Feb. 3-27. The gallery is open noon-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required for gallery entry; free. 117 Prefontaine Place S., Seattle; 206-467-4444; coolgreyglass.com

Music with a Message — through March

The Seattle World Tour Foundation is hosting a three-month campaign featuring 12 local artists to gather food donations and raise funds for the Rainier Valley Food Bank and South King County & Eastside COVID Mutual Aid through March. Donations can be dropped off at Clutch Cannabis (South Seattle), The Reef Cannabis (Capitol Hill) and The Bakeréé (Georgetown and Greenwood), or made online at seattleworldtour.org.

Sheltered: Artists Respond to COVID-19 — through March 20

Juried exhibit at Schack Art Center of artwork created by Pacific Northwest artists during the COVID-19 pandemic on display through March 20. The gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing are required in the gallery; free. 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett; 425-259-5050; schack.org

Creating a Neighborhood: Democracy on a Human Scale Digital Scavenger Hunt — through March 28

Go on a digital scavenger hunt hosted by the Museum of History & Industry throughout South Lake Union to discover local history through March 28. Finish for a chance to win a MOHAI membership. No previous knowledge is required and the activity can be done solo or in a group. The scavenger hunt can also be done from home on a computer. Register online; free/MOHAI members, $10/general public. 860 Terry Ave., N., Seattle; 206-324-1126; mohai.org