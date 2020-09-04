What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event of your own, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Fair Food To Go — Sept. 4-27

The Washington State Fair is providing food to go on the fairgrounds every weekend in September from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a drive-thru for Fisher scones, turkey legs, elephant ears and more. See the full list online. 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; thefair.com

Virtual Cookbook Author Talks and Cooking Classes — Sept. 8-18

Book Larder is hosting several virtual author talks and cooking classes throughout September. See its event page for more information. Access to the author talks require registration and cooking classes are $25. booklarder.com

SAL Presents: In Conversation with Margaret Atwood — Sept. 9

Seattle Arts & Lectures will host author Margaret Atwood (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Testaments”) for a virtual conversation moderated by novelist Cheryl Strayed on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the SAL box office at 206-621-2230, ext. 10. lectures.org

National Nordic Museum Virtual Events — Sept. 10 and 13

The National Nordic Museum will host the events “Virtual Trivia: Famous Dads” on Sept. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. and “Virtual Artist Talk: Swedish Dads” with Johan Bavman on Sept. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. The first event celebrates the “Swedish Dads” photographic exhibition with trivia. The second event is a discussion with the photographer of the exhibit. Each event is $5. Register online: nordicmuseum.org

In The Spirit Northwest Native Festival — Sept. 10-Oct. 17

The Washington State Historical Society, Tacoma Art Museum and Museum of Glass will host In The Spirit Virtual Arts Market and Northwest Native Festival, a celebration of Native cultures, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 17. See the full event schedule online: inthespiritarts.org

A Virtual Evening of Wine & Science — Sept. 18

Pacific Northwest Research Institute is hosting its 17th annual fundraiser virtually this year. On Friday, Sept. 18, at 5:30 p.m., there will be a brief launch party on Zoom to introduce the fundraiser. Viewers can then visit the Wine & Science Showcase web page featuring videos, infographics and trivia games about basic science, PNRI and Washington wine. Register online: pnri.org