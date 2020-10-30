What’s Happening

Great Washington Camp-In Spooktacular — Oct. 30

Join a virtual, Halloween-themed camping trip streaming live on YouTube starting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. The event will feature spooky campfire stories, presentations, music and more. Participants are encouraged to camp out in their homes or yards in costume; free. More info: waparks.org.

Live Reading: Learn About the Ghosts at Pike Place Market — Oct. 30

Hear a ghost story about Pike Place Market read by Mercedes Yaeger, author of “Market Ghost Stories,” on Instagram live at noon Oct. 30; free. More info: pikeplacemarket.org.

Seattle Aquarium Underwater Pumpkin Carving — Oct. 30

See aquarium divers carve pumpkins underwater at Seattle Aquarium at 2:30 p.m. and see the results on Facebook Live at 3 p.m. Oct. 30. Purchase tickets to the aquarium online; $22.95-$32.95. More info: seattleaquarium.org.

Street of Treats Great Pumpkin Hunt — Oct. 28-31

Dress up in costume and walk around downtown Kent while looking for pumpkins hidden in storefront displays. Stop in the stores for treats. Find all the pumpkins and enter to win a prize. The event is self-managed during business hours Oct. 28-31; free. More info: kentdowntownwa.com.

Dia de los Muertos Festival (Tacoma) — Oct. 31-Nov. 15

The Tacoma Art Museum is presenting an online Dia de los Muertos Festival on its website Oct. 31-Nov. 15; free. More info: tacomaartmuseum.org.

Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treating — Oct. 31

The Duwamish Tribe is hosting a drive-thru trick-or-treating event at the Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center parking lot 2-5 p.m. Oct. 31; free. More info: duwamishtribe.org.

Haunted Factory Tour Express — Oct. 31

Seattle Chocolate Company is hosting a drive-thru trick-or-treating event at its flagship store in Tukwila 5-9 p.m. Oct. 31. The event is on a first-come, first-served basis; free. More info: seattlechocolatefactory.com.

The Museum of Fright — Oct. 31

The Museum of Flight is hosting a Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be Halloween-themed games, activities and more. Tickets are limited; purchase them online; $17-$25. More info: museumofflight.org.

Dia de Muertos Festival (Seattle) — Nov. 1

The Seattle Center Dia de Muertos Festival will stream on Facebook Live at noon Nov. 1. There will be performances, workshops and more; free. More info: seattlecenter.com and diademuertosseattle.org.

Columbia City Harvest Market — Nov. 7

Shop from over 30 vendors selling seasonal goods and specials from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7. The market is located at South Edmunds Street; free admission. More info: seattlefarmersmarkets.org.