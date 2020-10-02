What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event of your own, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

CroatiaFest 2020 — Oct. 2-4

Experience Croatian culture through virtual music and dance performances, documentaries, cooking demonstrations and more Oct. 2-4; free. Find more information at croatiafest.org.

The Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals — Oct. 3-17

The Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals (CoSAFF) is an event that will bring together seven South Asian institutions from across North America and will feature free online screenings of films and web content, Q&As with the creators, webinars and other virtual events Oct. 3-17; free. Register at tasveer.org.

St. Jude Tuna Sales — through Oct. 4

Purchase tuna from the 95-foot fishing vessel St. Jude from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 4 at the West Wall at Fishermen’s Terminal, 1900 W. Nickerson St., Seattle; $3.50 per pound. Find more info at tunatuna.com.

Bellevue Jazz & Blues Festival — Oct. 5-9

The 13th Bellevue Jazz & Blues Festival will be virtual this year and feature more than 60 local artists from Oct. 5 to 9; free. See the lineup and find more information at bellevuedowntown.com.

Advertising

Calling BS: The Art of Skepticism in a Data-Driven World — Oct. 6

Pacific Science Center will host University of Washington’s Carl Bergstrom, professor of biology, and Jevin West, associate professor at the Information School and director of the Center for an Informed Public, for a virtual discussion on how to sort through misinformation, disinformation and fake news at 7 p.m. Oct. 6; free. Register for the event by 5 p.m. Oct. 6 at pacificsciencecenter.org.

North Bend Film Festival — Oct. 8-11

The third annual NBFF will be a part of NIGHTSTREAM, a virtual festival platform featuring film premieres, filmmaker talks, live events and more from Oct. 8 to 11; $25-$99. Find more information at northbendfilmfest.com.

Duwamish Tribe Virtual Gala & Native Art Auction — Oct. 10

This event will celebrate the resilience of the Duwamish Tribe with words, song, dance and other performances from Duwamish tribal members and allies from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10. The event will benefit Duwamish Tribal Services; free. Register at duwamishtribe.org.

El Centro de la Raza’s 2020 Building the Beloved Community Gala — Oct. 10

El Centro de la Raza (The Center for People of All Races) is hosting its annual Building the Beloved Community Gala virtually this year starting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10. This event will raise funds for its 43 programs and services. The gala will consist of a virtual program on YouTube Live, an online auction, updates about its current work and what the future may bring; free. Register by Oct. 9 at elcentrodelaraza.org.

TurkFest 2020 — Oct. 11

The annual TurkFest will be virtual this year starting at noon Oct. 11. The event will stream on Facebook and YouTube; free; turkfest.org.

25th Seattle Queer Film Festival — Oct. 15-25

The 25th Seattle Queer Film Festival will be virtual and feature more than 40 different film programs from Oct. 15 to 25. For ticket prices and films, see threedollarbillcinema.org.