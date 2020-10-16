What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event of your own, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Friday Harbor Virtual Film Festival — Oct. 15-25

The 2020 Friday Harbor Film Festival will be virtual this year from Oct. 15 to 25 and will feature documentaries, shorts and student-made films. There will also be daily livestreamed Q&As with the filmmakers; $7.50-$75. Find more information at fhff.org.

Diwali: Lights of India — Oct. 17

See music and dance performances, art, cooking demonstrations and more during the virtual Diwali: Lights of India event starting at noon Oct. 17; free. Find the full schedule at nwshare.org.

Zombie Walk — Oct. 24

The annual Issaquah Zombie Walk will be virtual this year from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24. There will be games, dance tutorials and more; free. Find more information at downtownissaquah.com.

Discuss “An American Sunrise”: Poetry from U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo — Oct. 28

The Seattle Public Library and Chief Seattle Club will host a discussion of U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo’s “An American Sunrise” from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Oct. 28; free. Find more information and register for the event at spl.org.

Virtual Thrilling Tales: A Story Time for Grown-ups — through Oct. 29

The Seattle Public Library will post a vintage spooky story read by reader services librarian David Wright every Thursday in October. The stories will be posted around noon and range from 30 minutes to an hour; free. Find more information at spl.org/podcasts.

Vote with Pride — through Nov. 1

Seattle Pride will host weekly engagement activities for participants to submit online for prizes through Nov. 1. It will also have in-person voter registration events in Capitol Hill, Burien and Bellevue from noon to 4 p.m. every Sunday through Nov. 1; free. See website for more details at seattlepride.org.

Georgetown Morgue — through Nov. 14

Take a self-guided tour through the Georgetown Morgue haunted museum. Hours are noon to midnight daily through Nov. 14. Maximum group size for tours is five members from the same household; $20. Find more information and purchase timed tickets at seattlehaunts.com.