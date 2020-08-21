What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event of your own, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week at Wag N’ Wash — through Aug. 22

Wag N’ Wash, a natural pet food and grooming store, will show its appreciation for Seattle’s first responders at its Queen Anne location with free self-washes and themed bakery treats for sale to treat their pets. 1932 Queen Anne Ave., Seattle; wagnwash.com/seattle

HENGDAnce Virtual Fundraiser — Aug. 22

Tune in to Hengda Dance Academy’s virtual fundraiser on Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. Watch current students and graduates of the academy perform, and donate to help rebuild its studio, which burned down in June. facebook.com/hengdadance

Seattle Center Festal: Tibet Fest — Aug. 22-23

Tibet Fest will stream on Aug. 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Facebook. There will be a food feature, dance performances and more. This is the festival’s 25th anniversary. facebook.com/washingtontibet

Black Joy and Mindful Movements — Aug. 25 and Sept. 1

Seattle Public Library teen interns will read picture books by Black authors and/or illustrators and guide viewers through a series of mindful movements on Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. The events will stream on the Seattle Public Library Kids YouTube page. spl.org

Coffee & Conversation: Co-Op Housing — Aug. 25

Join Forterra for a virtual conversation on co-op housing, what it is, how it works and more on Aug. 25 from 1 to 2 p.m. forterra.org

Womxn On Top: The Untold History of Women’s Suffrage — Aug. 26

GSBA is hosting a virtual conversation on Aug. 26 from 9 to 10:15 a.m. about the untold story of women’s suffrage with moderator Alicia Crank, chief development officer of Atwork, and panelists Sally Clark, director of regional and community outreach at the University of Washington, Collen Echohawk, executive director of Chief Seattle Club, and LaNesha DeBardelaben, executive director of Northwest African American Museum. The discussion will stream on Zoom and Facebook Live. thegsba.org

‘Teenage Kicks’ exhibit at ZINC contemporary — Aug. 27-Sept. 26

This exhibit, starting Aug. 27, features drawings and prints by Hibiki Miyazaki. The art draws inspiration from the artist’s youth. The exhibit will be available to view online or in-person. 119 Prefontaine Place S., Seattle; zinccontemporary.com

Black Women’s Hour — Aug. 29

Join Sharon Abdul, creator of Black Women’s Hour, and Mabel Bongmba, board certified psychiatrist, for a discussion on mental wellness on Aug. 29 from 10 to 11 a.m. Allies are welcome. Register online. instagram.com/blackwomenshour

Chef Box Live — Aug. 29-30

Sound Excursions and chef Matt Lewis (Where Ya At Matt) have collaborated to form Chef Box Live — live, online cooking classes that participants can watch from home. Guests will receive event kits that come with just about everything needed to make the featured dish. Register and purchase a kit online. Kits must be purchased by Aug. 27 for the Aug. 29-30 classes. Class times vary. shop.soundexcursions.com