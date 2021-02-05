Editor’s note: On Jan. 5, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a new plan to reopen the state called “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery.” While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event of your own, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Adam Ray and Friends — Feb. 5

Comedian and actor Ray, of Seattle, is hosting a livestream event benefiting Northwest Harvest at 7 p.m. Feb. 5. The lineup includes Joel McHale, Sue Bird, Melissa McCarthy and more. There will also be musical performances by Johnny Rzeznik from The Goo Goo Dolls and John Russell from The Head and the Heart. Purchase tickets online; $15. rushtix.com/events/adam-ray

Hungry for Justice Summit: Using Food to Power Racial Justice — Feb. 7

Cooks for Black Lives Matter is hosting a virtual summit for food business owners and individuals in the service industry discussing how food can be used to move money and resources to racial justice organizing from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Feb. 7. Register online; free. cooksforblacklivesmatter.com

“The African Lookbook: A Visual History of 100 Years of African Women” — Feb. 10

Town Hall presents a livestream with curator Catherine E. McKinley and fellow curator and designer Erika Massaquoi discussing photos and stories from McKinley’s book “The African Lookbook: A Visual History of 100 Years of African Women” at 6 p.m. Feb. 10. Purchase tickets online; $5/general admission, free/youth 22 and under. townhallseattle.org

FIUTS CulturalFest — Feb. 10-20

The Foundation for International Understanding Through Students is hosting a virtual event celebrating global cultures and diversity Feb. 10-20. There will be a showcase Feb. 20 at 4 and 7 p.m. with streamed musical performances by groups from Korea, Japan, China, Vietnam, Taiwan, India, Armenia and the U.S. The festival will also feature photography, writing, crafts, games and more. Register for the performance showcase online; free. fiuts.org/culturalfest

Lunar New Year Celebration — through Feb. 12

The Bellevue Collection is hosting a virtual celebration of Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year through Feb. 12 with virtual displays, craft demos and a virtual lion parade; free. lunarnewyear.bellevuecollection.com

Têt in Seattle: Vietnamese Lunar New Year — Feb. 5-12

Virtual festival celebrating Vietnamese Lunar New Year on the Têt in Seattle Instagram and Facebook pages Feb. 5-12. The 24th annual festival will feature performances, an online art gallery and more; free. tetinseattle.org

Seattle Opera: “The Elixir of Love” — Feb. 12-14

Stream a rebroadcast of “The Elixir of Love” from Seattle Opera Feb. 12-14. Purchase tickets online; $35. seattleopera.org

Activism Brunch: Climate Change — Feb. 13

Mirror Stage is hosting a virtual event discussing the complexities of climate change with a panel of local experts at noon Feb. 13. Brunch from Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes can be delivered to participants if orders are placed by Monday, Feb. 8. The event will be streamed on YouTube; free. mirrorstage.org

Charcoal, Wood, and Metal: Charmaine Lurch’s “Being, Belonging and Grace” — Feb. 16

Online lecture by Katherine McKittrick, a professor of gender studies at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, discussing artist Charmaine Lurch’s “Being, Belonging and Grace” drawings hosted by Wa Na Wari from noon-1 p.m. Feb. 16; free. wanawari.org

Soul of Seattle — through Feb. 26

Virtual celebration of culinary arts honoring Black History Month and highlighting Seattle Black-owned restaurants and businesses with cooking demonstrations by local chefs, a discussion with national culinary talents and more through Feb. 26. Purchase tickets online; $30-$165. theseattlesoul.com