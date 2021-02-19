Editor’s note: Gov. Jay Inslee recently announced a new plan to reopen the state called “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery.” While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event of your own, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Sara Sinclair with Robert Ornelas and Althea Guiboche: Voices from Indigenous North America — Feb. 19

Presented with Chief Seattle Club and Urban Native Education Alliance, oral historian Sinclair joins Town Hall Seattle to discuss the new collection she edited, “How We Go Home: Voices from Indigenous North America,” with contributors Ornelas and Guiboche, at 6 p.m. Feb. 19. Purchase tickets online; $5/general admission; free/youth 22 and under. townhallseattle.org

Choral Tapas — Feb. 20

Seattle Pro Musica presents Choral Tapas, a new series of virtual concerts that will feature two choral works, a cocktail recipe from its executive director and an appetizer demo by Seattle Cucina Cooking School. The first one will feature virtual choral music by composers Marques L.A. Garrett and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a recipe for patatas bravas and a cocktail pairing at 5 p.m. Feb. 20. Watch online; free, donations accepted. seattlepromusica.org

Fort From Home Events — Feb. 20 and 27

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum presents two upcoming virtual events; a kid-friendly program about the basics of crochet 11 a.m.-noon Feb. 20, and a Victorian cooking event demonstrating historical recipes, food research and tips on adapting Victorian cooking to a modern kitchen from 11 a.m.-noon Feb. 27. Register for the events online; $10-$50. metroparkstacoma.org/place/fort-nisqually-living-history-museum

Food Biz Week — Feb. 22-26

Learn from industry experts and fellow experienced colleagues in the food and farm business through a curated week of virtual panels, presentations and networking activities from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22-26. Register online; free. businessimpactnw.org

Pride Speaks: Homelessness — Feb. 24

Seattle Pride is hosting Pride Speaks, a series of community conversations with expert panelists and speakers. The first event will address issues of homelessness from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 24. Register online; free, donations welcome. seattlepride.org

From Migration to Mark Making: George Bush, Jacob Lawrence and the Impact of Black Pioneers in Washington State — Feb. 25

The Washington State History Museum in partnership with the Northwest African American Museum will host a Facebook Live program about the contributions and experiences of artist Jacob Lawrence and George Bush, the first Black pioneer to settle in what is now Washington state, from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Watch online; free. washingtonhistory.org

Celtic Guitar Master Tony McManus with Julia Toaspern Live Online Concert — Feb. 27

The Seattle Folklore Society presents a live online concert from multi-instrumentalist/singer Tony McManus, a master of the Celtic guitar, accompanied by musician Julia Toaspern at 7 p.m. Feb. 27. Purchase tickets online; $10-$30. seafolklore.org

“Cosmic Slop: Space Traders” Viewing Party — March 4

Wa Na Wari presents a viewing party of the 1994 science-fiction anthology series “Cosmic Slop: Space Traders” with a talk back with producer/director Reginald Hudlin and author Charles Johnson from 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 4. Find the Zoom link and passcode online; free. wanawari.org

Spring Forward! A Virtual Benefit for Washington Park Arboretum — March 4

The Arboretum Foundation presents its 33rd annual gala and auction virtually from 6-7 p.m. March 4. The event will include a guided spring tour of the arboretum led by landscape architect Jason Morse, a performance by Native American violinist Swil Kanim, special guests and more. Register online; free. arboretumfoundation.org

The Seattle Jewish Film Festival — March 4-18

The 26th Seattle Jewish Film Festival will feature 18 streaming films including the opener “Howie Mandel: But, Enough About Me,” March 4-18. There will be a discussion with Mandel and director Barry Avrich after the film. Purchase tickets online; $12-$20/single tickets, $60-$180/packages. seattlejewishfilmfestival.org