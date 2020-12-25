Editor’s note: On Dec. 8, Gov. Jay Inslee extended restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar. (For our updating list of holiday events, please click here.)

If you would like to submit an event of your own, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Mornings on KING-FM: “Julius Caesar” — Dec. 26

Listen to a broadcast of Seattle Opera’s March 2007 performance of “Julius Caesar” starting at 10 a.m. on 98.1 KING-FM or online at king.org; free.

Winter Break Virtual Programs with Pacific Science Center — Dec. 26, 28-30

The Pacific Science Center is offering several virtual field trip programs, including “Virtual Planetarium: North Pole Adventure” (Dec. 26 at 4 p.m. and Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.), “Winter Animal Adaptations” (Dec. 29 at 6 p.m.) and “Virtual Planetarium: Winter Storytime and Stretch” (Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.). Register online; free, $25/suggested donation. pacificsciencecenter.org.

New Year’s Space Needle digital-effects show — Dec. 31

This year, there will be no in-person events or fireworks at the Space Needle or Seattle Center. Instead, KING 5 will air and stream a show, starting at 11:35 p.m., that uses digital effects to create the illusion of a light show surrounding the Space Needle. Watch on KING 5, king5.com or at spaceneedle.com/newyears.

Advertising

The Kilroy Stars — through Jan. 31

Oakland, California-based Burning Man artists have created star sculptures with more than 30,000 individually programmable LED lights — one sculpture each for Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego. See it oscillate through different colors, rhythms and patterns in South Lake Union through Jan. 31; free. 333 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle. thekilroystars.com.

“She Sang For You” exhibit at ZINC Contemporary — Jan. 7-Feb. 27, 2021

California-based artist Danae Anderson’s exhibit “She Sang For You” will be on display at ZINC Contemporary in Pioneer Square from Jan. 7-Feb. 27, 2021. The gallery is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment. See Anderson’s art and learn more at zinccontemporary.com/danae-anderson-artist-page; free. 119 Prefontaine Place S., Seattle; 206-617-7378; zinccontemporary.com.

“The Canterville Ghost” with Book-It Repertory Theatre — through June 30, 2021

Audio drama of Oscar Wilde’s “The Canterville Ghost” from Book-It Repertory Theatre available to stream or download now through June 30, 2021. Purchase tickets online; $15/single tickets, $30/school group, $1-$25/pay-what-you-will. book-it.org.