Editor’s note: On Dec. 8, Gov. Jay Inslee extended restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

Drive Up Santa Photo Event and Food To-Go at Palisade Restaurant — Dec. 11-12, 18-19

Get a socially distant photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a meal to-go from a combined Palisade Restaurant/Maggie’s Bluff menu from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 11-12 and 18-19. Guests are encouraged to bring a food or cash donation for Northwest Harvest. Those who donate will be entered to win a drawing for two bikes donated by BMW Seattle. See the menu and order online; free admission, $40/photo download, meal prices vary. Palisade Restaurant, Elliott Bay Marina, 2601 W. Marina Place, Seattle; 206-285-1000; palisaderestaurant.com

The Scarecrow Video Holiday Special — Dec. 12

Scarecrow Video is presenting a Holiday Special hosted by Emalie Soderback and Kevin Clarke from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. They will present holiday-themed segments, music and surprises compiled by the Scarecrow staff. The event will stream on Scarecrow’s website and YouTube channel; free. blog.scarecrow.com

Virtual Mosaic: Resilience — Dec. 12

With MC Devon Snethen, Coriolis Dance co-artistic directors and guest hosts Christin Call and Natascha Greenwalt revisit past performances, works for film and new projects that have emerged during the past year at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Viewers can also ask the hosts questions throughout the evening. The event will stream live on the Coriolis Dance YouTube Channel; free. coriolisdance.com

‘For Better’ — Dec. 12-20

Burien Actors Theatre presents a live online production of Eric Coble’s comedy “For Better.” The show will run for four performances, Dec. 12-13 and 19-20; times vary. Get tickets online; pay-what-you-will. burienactorstheatre.org

Four Seasons Holiday Cookie Decorating Kit and Virtual Class — Dec. 13

Decorate festive sugar cookies with Danielle Grogan, Four Seasons Hotel Seattle’s pastry chef, during a virtual class from 11-11:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. Pick up decorating kits on Dec. 11 or 12 prior to the event at the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle. Tickets include cookies and decoration supplies. Adults can also add on a mimosa kit. Purchase tickets online; $30/cookie decorating kit, $20/mimosa kit. Four Seasons Hotel Seattle, 99 Union St., Seattle; 206-749-7000; bit.ly/FSSeattlecookie

Holiday Hollywood Squares: Seattle Style — Dec. 12

Mirror Stage presents Holiday Hollywood Squares: Seattle Style at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The event will model the TV game show and feature local artists. Stream it on Mirror Stage’s YouTube channel. mirrorstage.org

George Balanchine’s ‘The Nutcracker’ — Dec. 18-26

Watch Pacific Northwest Ballet’s performance of “The Nutcracker” at home from Dec. 18-26. Digital Performance Plus ticket buyers can stream starting Dec. 11. Purchase tickets online; $55/Digital Performance Plus, $39/digital performance. pnb.org/nutcracker

Changer: The Radio Play — through Dec. 31

Stream this family-friendly radio play featuring an all-Native American cast produced by Sound Theatre Company with Fern Naomi Renville and Roger Fernandes through Dec. 31. Listen online; free, donations accepted. changerradioplay.funraise.org

Hourglass Remote Escape Rooms

Complete a virtual escape room from home with family and friends from Hourglass Escape Rooms. A live actor with a camera will guide you and your team through a real escape room via Zoom. Times and dates vary. Book online; prices start at $25/person, with a minimum of three players. hourglassescapes.com