If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

Chicky Chicky Parm Parm Pop-Up — through Aug. 11

Rione XIII on Capitol Hill is debuting Chicky Chicky Parm Parm, a specialty chicken Parmesan sandwich shop daily through Aug. 11 from 4 to 9 p.m. The shop is open for takeout, delivery and patio dining. See the menu and schedule an order online. 401 15th Ave. E., Seattle; ethanstowellrestaurants.com

Juanita Friday Market — through Sept. 25

Drive or walk through the market every Friday through Sept. 25 from 3 to 7 p.m. Browse local vendors for fruit, produce and flowers. Parking and entry is free. 9703 N.E. Juanita Drive, Kirkland; kirklandwa.gov

Barbie Totally Throwback Tour — Aug. 8

Shop exclusive Barbie-themed apparel and accessories in celebration of the brand’s 60-year heritage at the Barbie Pop-Up Truck from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 8. Social-distancing markers and other sanitation and safety measures will be enforced. Westfield Southcenter Mall, 2800 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila; barbie.mattel.com

Auction of Washington Wine’s Online Auction & Virtual Gala — Aug. 11-15

Bid on a variety of wine-themed events and experiences during an online auction beginning Aug. 11. Stream the gala and participate in a live auction on Aug. 15. Proceeds will go to Seattle Children’s and Washington State University’s wine science research. Register online; auctionofwawines.org

Suffrage Special Whistle Stop Tour — Aug. 19-26

This eight-episode video series explores Washington state’s connections to the larger national history of women’s suffrage. The video series will make eight virtual “whistle stops” from Aug. 19-26. Each segment will be hosted by a local historical organization, exploring women’s suffrage history in their geographic region, its legacy and ties to national women’s suffrage efforts. Watch on the Washington State History Museum or Votes for Women Centennial — Washington State’s Facebook pages or the Washington State Historical Society website; washingtonhistory.org.