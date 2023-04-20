What’s Happening April 21-27

When sorting through artist submissions for the 2023 Spring Shot Festival, K. Brian Neel encountered nearly every type of performance art you could think of. There was traditional theater, music and comedy, but also puppetry, burlesque and acts that didn’t quite fit into any one box.

“There were a couple [of] pieces in here where when we asked them to specify genre, it was just a laundry list of pretty much anything you could do on a stage,” said Neel, the artist liaison for 18th & Union, which organizes the event. “That was awesome to us.”

Over three weekends during April and May, the festival showcases 22 shorts 一 performing arts acts that are 18 minutes or shorter 一 by local artists in a diverse array of styles and themes. Each weekend of the spring celebration features two shows, which are composed of about three to five shorts each, with multiple showtimes.

Spring Shot Festival started in 2019 as a platform for highlighting works “that wouldn’t normally be seen or be given a full-length run in Seattle,” Neel said. Following pandemic-related pauses in 2020 and 2022 and a virtual event in 2021, the festival has returned (in-person and with a streaming option) and, this year, is taking on a new form.

The idea to focus on short performances rather than longer works came from the popularity of the short pieces at 18th & Union’s Portable Performance Festival last September, Neel said. The short format gives artists the chance to dabble in different ideas and lets audience members experience the excitement of seeing so many different performance art styles in one night.

“We love being able to sit back and go, ‘Wow, this one’s not my cup of tea, but I’ll just wait five minutes and then there’s going to be something that blows my mind,’ ” Neel said.

With room for 22 short pieces, 2023’s festival boasts a lot of variety 一 in multiple senses.

For starters, there’s a range of experience levels, from established Seattle artists to new artists who haven’t performed before, Neel said. The pieces themselves range from debuts to tried-and-true performances, such as an excerpt from a well-received stand-up routine by Jen Klouse.

“It’s been a springboard for new artists trying out stuff, and then it’s also been an opportunity for established artists to bring back shows that were popular five years ago,” Neel said.

Then there’s the mix of genres, from a puppet show exploring the meaning of love and stand-up comedy examining mental illness and body dysmorphia, to a seven-page poem documenting a journey from Shanghai to Tacoma.

In “The Phantom of the Opera But Every Character Sings a Different Language and Also I Play All the Parts,” multilingual musical theater performer Alexei Cifrese will let the audience choose from six languages for him to sing. In “Dirty Laundry,” Tracy Hyland reflects on personal memories from growing up in a working-class Catholic family.

In total, around 25 or 30 artists will be “just inundating the space with interesting and wild art of all kinds,” Neel said.

The Spring Shot Festival takes place at 18th & Union (1406 18th Ave., Seattle) over three weekends: April 21-23, April 28-30 and May 5-7. Showtimes vary from 4 to 9 p.m., and performances can be viewed live or streamed. Tickets are available on a sliding scale from $10 to $50 per evening of performances. (Email 18thandunionseattle@gmail.com to request a pro bono ticket.) For a full performance schedule, more information and to buy tickets, visit 18thandunion.org/springshot.

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening April 21-27 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Earth Day at the Arboretum — April 21

Join other eco-minded volunteers in removing invasive plants, weeding and mulching in Washington Park Arboretum. Coffee, snacks, tools, gloves and training will be provided. Bring water and food and dress for the weather. Must be age 15 or older to participate. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register online; free. 2300 Arboretum Drive E., Seattle; arboretumfoundation.org/events/earth-day/

Earth Week Film Screening: Current Revolution — April 21

Check out “Current Revolution,” a series of three short films that seeks to show the possibility of a just transition to a clean-energy economy where workers’ well-being is valued. The in-person event is organized by Prospect Congregational United Church of Christ and includes a discussion on how people of faith can play a role in this transition. 7 p.m. RSVP via PCUCC’s Facebook page; free. 1919 E. Prospect St., Seattle; st.news/current-revolution

New Moon Night Market — April 22

Celebrate the new moon with a night of dancing, eating, drinking and shopping at Magnuson Park Hangar 30. This 21-and-older event includes local makers and vendors, food trucks and street food booths, bars, a photo booth, music by DJ Tone and live luchador wrestling. 5-11 p.m. Buy tickets online; $20-$30. 6310 N.E. 74th St., Seattle; st.news/new-moon

Seattle Nordic Film Festival — April 21-23

This three-day festival showcases contemporary Nordic cinema, with shorts, documentaries and feature films that include Ali Abbasi’s thriller “Holy Spider,” the Danish entry for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards. Register online; $10/member or $14/nonmember for an individual screening, or $80/member and $90/nonmember for a festival pass. Majestic Bay Theatres, 2044 N.W. Market St., Seattle; nordicmuseum.org

Spring Foodie Fest — April 22

A mix of new and returning food and retail vendors, including Jay Blue Thai, Laina’s Handmade Ice Cream and Self Love Ave, will gather at The Stonehouse Cafe for this celebration of local businesses and food from across Seattle. There’ll be live disc jockey music as well. 9701 Rainier Ave. S. Seattle; st.news/foodiefest

Pieced Together Quilt Show — April 21-22

This Stray Threads Quilt Guild event will feature more than 140 quilts on display, vendors like Clearview Design and Trouble Makers Bags, handcrafted gifts and four presenters who will cover various quilting topics. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Brightwater Center, 22505 Highway 9 S.E., Woodinville; straythreads.org/quilt-show/

Washington State Spring Fair 2023 — April 20-23

Catch the second and final week of Spring Fair artisan markets, classic fair food, live music and entertainment, rides and more. Times vary by day, starting at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. Buy tickets online; general admission is $14/adult and $11/child ages 6-12. Rides and some activities are paid for separately. 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; thefair.com/spring-fair/

Seattle International Children’s Friendship Festival — April 22-23

The Turkish American Cultural Association of Washington is hosting the 14th edition of this annual festival based on the Turkish tradition of Children’s Day. The event will feature children’s groups representing 20 different countries performing dance and music, arts and crafts activities, and cultural and art exhibits. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; childrensfest.tacawa.org

Future File

National Film Festival for Talented Youth — April 27-May 7

This forward-thinking film festival features works by young, emerging filmmakers from marginalized communities. In addition to screenings, the festival includes networking events, presentations and workshops. Times and in-person event locations vary. Buy passes online; $50-$150 for festival passes and $35-$40 for day passes. nffty.org/nffty-2023

Seattle Boba Fest — April 29

Celebrate National Bubble Tea Day with the University District’s second annual Boba Fest. More than 25 businesses are participating, offering special flavors and boba-related treats like boba lava cake from Sip House and milk tea ice cream from Sweet Alchemy Ice Creamery. Noon-6 p.m. Locations vary. udistrictseattle.com/bobafest