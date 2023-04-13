What’s Happening April 14-20

Some people come for the rides. Some come to watch adorable pigs race each other or barbecue-makers compete for a $25,000 purse. Others are mostly interested in the food — like the doughnut smashburger (a hamburger patty between two doughnuts) or Fisher fair scone.

Regardless, they’ll soon find themselves at the Washington State Spring Fair in Puyallup, which prides itself on featuring something for everyone, spokesperson Stacy Van Horne said.

“In a world where there’s a lot going on, I think we’re still a place for escapism for people to make those memories,” she said.

The Spring Fair, an offshoot of the fall Washington State Fair, began in 1990 and has historically been a four-day event. Over time, it’s expanded in size and, last year, started extending its dates. This year’s Spring Fair is the first to be spread over two full Thursday-Sunday weekends (April 13-16 and 20-23).

Many time-honored traditions will continue this spring. Some crowd-favorites include the pig races, where pigs with names like Britney Spare Ribs and Kevin Bacon race for treats like Oreos; and the DockDogs competition, in which dogs run down a ramp and jump as far as they can into a pool, Van Horne said.

Other returning attractions include a chain saw-carving competition, fireworks shows on Saturday nights, monster truck shows and rides, a barbecue competition, a hands-on food and farming exhibit, and a celebration of Mexican culture through music and dance.

The extended time frame created room to add several new features, too, Van Horne said. Nitro Circus: Freestyle Crew will bring its professional BMX, skate and pit bike athletes to the fair for an adrenaline-charged show during the first weekend (April 13-16). An interactive Fair History Experience museum, a create-your-own-planter workshop and the Piglet Palace (come see live piglets at their seasonal debut!) will also make their Spring Fair premieres.

With so much going on, Van Horne recommends visiting the fair’s website in advance to make a game plan and buy tickets, which can be used any day. Start with any events that are limited to certain times or just one weekend — like Nitro Circus or the chain saw-carving competition — and then fill in the gaps with ongoing activities like rides, exhibitions or shopping from the fair’s artisan market. Expect to spend at least a few hours at the fair and check weather and traffic before leaving, Van Horne recommends.

General admission is $12/ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 6-12, parking is $15 and ride tickets and access to some shows must be purchased separately. But discounts are available: Parking is free both Thursdays, and a food drive donation will earn visitors free admission from 2 to 4 p.m. April 13. There are also free admission days for kids and active, retired and reserved military members.

The Spring Fair is open 2-10 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays between April 13-23 at the Washington State Fair Events Center (110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup). Find more details, an events schedule and map, and buy tickets at thefair.com/spring-fair.

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening April 14-20 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Spring Bloom events — Through April 30

The Chihuly Garden and Glass museum is hosting a variety of special events on weekends throughout April, with varying spring-themed cocktails on Fridays, live gardening and art demonstration on Saturdays and garden tours on Sundays. One of many highlights: a demo on the art of bonsai put on by the Pacific Bonsai Museum on April 15. Times vary. Buy regular admission to Chihuly Garden and Glass online to access Spring Bloom events; $30-$35/adult with senior and child discounts available. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; chihulygardenandglass.com/springbloom

Heritage Flight Museum’s April Fly Day — April 15

If you’re already planning to see the tulips in Skagit Valley, add an extra stop for the Heritage Flight Museum’s Fly Day. There’ll be Apollo 8 exhibits, kids activities and a barbecue truck at this event, which honors veterans. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $12/adult with senior, kids and military discounts available. 15053 Crosswind Drive, Burlington; heritageflight.org/events/april-fly-day/

“Friends Across the Wires” play — April 18

This original play follows two friends impacted by the World War II Japanese American incarceration and is based on personal interviews and primary sources. There’ll also be two abbreviated versions of the show at the Washington State Spring Fair on April 14 and 15. The April 18 show runs 7-8:30 p.m. Reserve your spot online; free. 19600 Vashon Highway S.W., Vashon; vashoncenterforthearts.org

The Distillery New Works Reading Festival — April 14-16

Macha Theatre Works’ inaugural Distillery New Works Reading Festival will feature seven new plays by women, femme-identifying and nonbinary playwrights from across the U.S. Opening night starts at 7 p.m. April 14 and will feature drinks and a post-play discussion of “This Time, It Will Be Just for You.” Play readings are scheduled noon to 7 p.m. on April 15 and 16. Buy tickets online; tickets for individual play readings start at $15. 203 N. 36th St., Seattle; machatheatreworks.com/tickets

Cascadia Spring Tea Festival — April 15

“Activi-teas” in the second edition of this new festival include tea tastings, tea-themed crafts and a tea-centric market. It’s recommended to bring your own tasting cup. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Register online for a.m. entry (11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) or p.m. entry (after 1:30 p.m.); free with the opportunity to donate. Floral Hall, 802 E. Mukilteo Blvd. #205, Everett; cascadiatea.org

Woodland Park Zoo Spring Spectacular — April 15-16

Timed with the blossoming of Seattle spring, this zoo event includes animal activities (a penguin feeding and a tiger training demo, to name just two), talks in which professional gardeners and horticulturists share their wisdom, kid-friendly live music and children’s activities like a bouncy house and arts and crafts. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The event is free with zoo tickets or membership. Buy zoo tickets online: $29/adult with child and senior discounts. 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; zoo.org/springspectacular

North Seattle Lapidary & Mineral Club’s Annual Rock and Gem Show — April 15-16

Explore the world of rocks, gems and fossils at the 67th edition of this annual show. There’ll be demonstrations on topics like gemstone faceting (the grinding and polishing process that creates finished gemstones suitable for jewelry), displays including a scale model of a lapidary workshop and activities like rock painting. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 9250 14th Ave. N.W., Seattle; info@NorthSeattleRockClub.org

Future File

Seattle Nordic Film Festival — April 21-23

This three-day festival showcases contemporary Nordic cinema, with shorts, documentaries and feature films that include Ali Abbasi’s thriller “Holy Spider,” the Danish entry for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards. Register online; $10/member or $14/nonmember for an individual screening, or $80/member and $90/nonmember for a festival pass. Majestic Bay Theatre, 2044 N.W. Market St., Seattle; nordicmuseum.org

Pieced Together Quilt Show — April 21-22

This Stray Threads Quilt Guild event will feature more than 140 quilts on display, vendors like Clearview Design and Trouble Makers Bags, handcrafted gifts and four live presentations covering various quilting topics. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Brightwater Center, 22505 state Route 9 S.E., Woodinville; straythreads.org

Spring Foodie Fest — April 22

A mix of new and returning food and retail vendors, including Jay Blue Thai, and Laina’s Handmade Ice Cream, will gather at The Stonehouse Cafe for this celebration of local businesses and food from across Seattle. There’ll be live DJ music as well. 5-9 p.m. 9701 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; st.news/foodiefest