What’s Happening May 5-11

Opera tenor José Iñiguez has performed in or emceed Cinco de Mayo events around Washington for about 10 years. For five, he’s run arts and cultural programming through the Seattle-based nonprofit he founded, Encanto Arts. Drawing on both those experiences, he’s now producing Encanto’s new Cinco de Mayo event — a free, three-day festival of music, dance and food celebrating the Mexican holiday.

Earlier this year, Iñiguez heard Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s call to revive downtown loud and clear, he said. Wanting to support that mission and uplift local artists, he and other Encanto board members did a thorough search for Latino performers and groups. The result is about 55 artists participating in the festival at the Harbor Steps downtown (89 University St., Seattle) May 5-7.

The multiday event aims to represent Latino culture with high-quality productions and welcome community members of all ethnic and financial backgrounds into downtown, Iñiguez said. With everything from mariachi music to drag performances, it mixes the old and the new and includes traditions from other Latin American countries as well as Mexico.

Members of Encanto and the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, and elected officials, will lead the event’s kickoff May 5, sharing perspectives on diversity and the meaning behind Cinco de Mayo. (The holiday commemorates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the 1862 Battle of Puebla — “a story of resilience,” Iñiguez said.) Then the band Mariachi Ayutla will play for around three hours, featuring three soloists from around the state.

May 6 features the traditional Aztec dance group CeAtl Tonalli. “Puebla has a very proud tradition of Native Mexican people,” Iñiguez said, making the Aztec dance performance an especially meaningful part of the festivities.

The final day of the festival, May 7, is also the fullest, beginning with brunch and a Cinco de Mayo-themed drag show at 11 a.m. Iñiguez said that when several drag performers reached out to ask about participating in the festival, his immediate reaction was “of course.” The festival “should transcend all intolerance,” he said.

Advertising

In the evening, an instructor from ballroom dance company Sazon Dance Events will lead an hourlong salsa class — no experience or partner required. Then, you can practice your new moves while salsa band Orquesta Cambalache closes out the festival with two hours of live music.

Throughout all three days, festivalgoers can grab a bite from Taqueria Cantina, the Mexican restaurant and bar next to the Harbor Steps. The restaurant is doubling its staff and setting up additional outdoor tables and stations serving just appetizers and drinks for the occasion, Iñiguez said.

Learn more about Encanto Arts and its Cinco de Mayo festival at encantoarts.org.

What else is happening

Here are some other events — for Cinco de Mayo and beyond — happening May 5-11 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

De Inga y Mandinga: A Tale from Latin America — May 5-6

This multidisciplinary, multilingual theater performance celebrates cultural and ethnic diversity in Latin America by telling stories of colonialism, migration and cultural mixing. 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets online; general admission is $20 or $15 for students and seniors. A recorded version of the concert will be available for $8. 104 17th Ave. S., Seattle; earlymusicseattle.org

Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration — May 6

Kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with this celebration full of food, vendors and performances. In between the opening remarks and closing remarks, there’ll be several dance and music showcases and cultural talks by groups like Huayin Performing Arts Group and the UW Polynesian Student Alliance. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; st.news/api-celebration

Advertising

Cinco de Mayo celebration — May 6

El Centro de la Raza’s 16th annual Cinco de Mayo event will celebrate Mexican culture with food, music and entertainment, including a pop-up market 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and live performers 11 a.m.-4 p.m. RSVP on Facebook; free. 1660 S. Roberto Maestas Festival St., Seattle; elcentrodelaraza.org/cinco-de-mayo

Seattle Art Book Fair — May 6-7

This free event celebrates independent publishing and book design with a weekend of activities, art installations and talks. Topics range from running arts programming to getting started in publishing. There will be more than 65 exhibitors, including indie publishers, magazines and individual artists. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 6 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 7, 153 14th Ave., Seattle; seattleartbookfair.org

Cinco de Mayo, fiesta para la familia — May 7

Organized by Centro Cultural Mexicano, this free, family-friendly celebration will highlight traditional Mexican music, food and culture, and includes seven hours of continuous entertainment, vendors and a beer garden. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 16101 N.E. Redmond Way, Redmond; st.news/fiesta-para-la-familia

Julia Robinson Math Festival — May 7

It’s a festival — but with math! The Museum of Flight event will use collaborative puzzles and games for all ages from kindergarten to adult to make math more engaging. The festival is free with ticket admission to the museum. Buy museum tickets online; $18-$26 for general admission. 1-4 p.m. 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; st.news/math-festival

From Earth to Sky Film Screening & Panel Discussion — May 11

The screening of “From Earth to Sky,” a documentary that follows seven Indigenous architects as they drive a movement toward more sustainable architecture, will be followed with a panel discussion with the filmmaker, Ron Chapman, and several of the featured architects. 5:30-7:45 p.m. RSVP online; free. 3943 W. Stevens Way N.E., Seattle; st.news/from-earth-to-sky

Future File

Upper Left Comedy Festival — May 11-13

This festival of stand-up comedy acts and after-parties is returning for its second year, featuring more than 40 comedians, some national and some local. Buy tickets online; $20-$25/individual tickets or $250-$300 for festival passes. Shows happen at different Seattle venues, and times vary. upperleftfest.com

BonsaiFEST! — May 13-14

At the height of spring blooms (and on Mother’s Day weekend), this celebration includes special bonsai exhibitions, live bonsai-making demonstrations, tours of Pacific Bonsai Museum’s collections and food, drinks and vendors. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free with an optional donation of $12. 2515 S. 336th St., Federal Way; pacificbonsaimuseum.org

Moms Rock Makers Market — May 14

This Mother’s Day edition of the Tacoma Art Market includes music, more than 25 local vendors, food trucks and beer on tap. If you want a little boost for your Mother’s Day spending, there’ll be a series of raffle-style contests to win $50 to spend at the market. Noon-5:30 p.m. 611 S. Baker St.; st.news/moms-rock-market