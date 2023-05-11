What’s Happening May 12-18

This Mother’s Day weekend, you can ooh and ahh over a live, potted tree that, despite being only 6 inches tall, has regular tree proportions. These tiny bonsai, called mame, as well as traditional and avant-garde bonsai displays, are the stars of BonsaiFEST!

The May 13-14 weekend of vendors, food and free activities draws folks to Pacific Bonsai Museum in Federal Way during a “very beautiful peak bloom time” for the outdoor museum’s flowering trees, said Pat Bako, museum executive director. “When you’re in the space, you can’t help but feel rejuvenated and connected to nature.”

The festival is a chance to learn more about the living art form of bonsai, in which ordinary trees and shrubs are miniaturized through techniques like pruning the roots or wiring the branches. Bonsai fans will also be able to catch some new or one-time-only displays.

The museum’s collection of its “greatest hits” will be present like usual, Bako said, but there will also be a Puget Sound Bonsai Association show and the museum’s new special exhibition, “Avant-garden.”

The innovative collection “challenges expectations of what a bonsai is,” with some trees growing out of unconventional vessels, such as an antique vacuum cleaner, or from different angles, including horizontally, Bako said.

“It’s really exploring bonsai that push the boundaries of the craft — both horticulturally, visually through experimentation, innovation, taking risks,” she said. “Our curator really wants to challenge people to look at bonsai in new and fresh ways.”

To learn more about what you’re seeing (how are these trees so small!?), just follow the signs pointing you toward the start of a tour at noon or 1 p.m. Staff will lead tour groups through the displays for about 45 minutes, explaining how the trees are created and cared for, and even “some history of the tree that you might not be able to hear anywhere else,” Bako said.

You can also watch local bonsai experts pruning, repotting or wiring their own trees during the demonstrations at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Bako said these presentations are created to pique the interest of the bonsai-curious and let active creators learn something new from the pros.

Scheduled for Mother’s Day weekend, BonsaiFEST! offers attractions for the whole family. Kids can search the museum to complete a bonsai scavenger hunt or fill in coloring pages based on the museum’s trees. If you need to do some on-the-fly gift shopping, there’s a pop-up shop offering festival-only museum merchandise, and Asia Pacific Gardening will sell bonsai trees.

For a one-of-a-kind gift (or personal experience), local poet Alexandria Manalo will take whatever phrase or couple of words you offer her and write you a free, original poem based on them.

A coffee cart and food truck will be available to fuel festivalgoers as they explore the wooded environment.

BonsaiFEST! takes place at the Pacific Bonsai Museum (2515 S. 336th St., Federal Way) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 13-14. Admission is free with a suggested $12 donation. Find more information at pacificbonsaimuseum.org.

What else is happening

Here are some other events — for Mother’s Day and beyond — happening May 12-18 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Upper Left Comedy Festival — May 11-13

This festival of stand-up comedy acts and after-parties is returning for its second year, featuring more than 40 comedians, some national and some local. Buy tickets online; prices vary, with single-show tickets starting at $20 and festival passes starting at $250. Shows happen at different Seattle venues, and times vary. upperleftfest.com

MILF: A Burlesque Tribute — May 12-14

If you want something different this Mother’s Day, celebrate with this themed burlesque celebration — yes, starring moms. Each of the three days features a unique show with a different cast. If you don’t want to miss out on Mother’s Day brunch, Sunday’s show has you covered. Times and locations vary. Buy tickets online; prices vary, starting at $25. moxieblueburlesque.com/events

Illuminate — May 13

Enjoy food, music and dance from the African diaspora, organized by Union Cultural Center, and featuring Afro-Cuban salsa instruction. . 6-9 p.m. Buy tickets online; $20/general admission and $10/kids and seniors. 1501 10th Ave. E., Seattle; unionculturalcenter.org

Pike Place Market Flower Festival — May 13-14

Pick up some flowers for the mother figure in your life at the 15th edition of the spring gathering. There’ll be more than 35 local farmers to browse and shop from, plus food vendors and live music from buskers 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The festival takes place at Pike Place Market, from First Avenue to Western Avenue, east to west, and Virginia Street to just past Pike Street, north to south, in Seattle. pikeplacemarket.org

Peony Festival — May 13-14

This Seattle Chinese Garden gathering celebrates blooming peonies with flower sales, crafts for kids, Chinese dance and music and tea demonstrations. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free with a suggested donation of $6/person. 6000 16th Ave. S.W., Seattle; seattlechinesegarden.org

Vegfest — May 13-14

Try free food samples, watch chefs make healthy vegetarian meals and learn about health and nutrition from medical professionals. This festival is a weekend full of readings, talks, taste-testing and shopping, centered on vegetarian diets. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Buy tickets online; $20 event fee plus $20/adult. 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; vegofwa.org/vegfest/

Mother’s Day Improv Comedy Show — May 14

Celebrate Mother’s Day by laughing at the joys and horrors of parenthood with this on-the-fly performance by Unexpected Productions, one of Seattle’s oldest improvisational theater companies. 7 p.m. Buy tickets online; $20. 1428 Post Alley, Seattle; unexpectedproductions.org

Moms Rock Makers Market — May 14

This Mother’s Day edition of the Tacoma Art Market includes music, more than 25 local vendors, food trucks and beer on tap. If you want a little boost for your Mother’s Day spending, there’ll be a series of raffle-style contests to win $50 to spend at the market. Noon-5:30 p.m. Admission is free. 611 S. Baker St., Tacoma; st.news/moms-rock-market

Future File

U-District Street Fair — May 20-21

This 52-year-old fair will take over University Way between 41st and 50th streets with hundreds of artists and vendors, more than 40 food trucks and booths and live music, from jazz ensembles to taiko drumming. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. May 20 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 21. udistrictseattle.com/streetfair

Pet Palooza — May 20

Designed to keep pets and their humans engaged, Pet Palooza kicks off with a 3K or 5K run for people and dogs and includes animal-related entertainment like a reptile show and a pig race, as well as vendors and adoption opportunities. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 3030 R St. S.E., Auburn; st.news/pet-palooza

Fisherman’s Village Music Fest — May 18-20

This annual festival brings dozens of bands from around Washington to play different stages over three days. Times vary, and shows happen at different venues in Everett. The event is 21-and-older. Buy tickets online; prices vary, from $30 to attend on Thursday to $175 for a VIP pass to the full festival. thefishermansvillage.com