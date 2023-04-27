What’s Happening April 28-May 4

About 100 boats, live jazz and food trucks aim to draw crowds to South Lake Union’s shores through Sunday for Seattle’s Spring Boats Afloat Show. The sailboats, cruisers, yachts and other watercraft on display — plus entertainment and activities — make up one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest on-the-water boat shows.

Boats Afloat, which started in 1978, has fluctuated in size over the years, recently dipping because of the pandemic and financial difficulties, said Karlie Houlé, director of operations for the Northwest Yacht Brokers Association, which hosts the event. The show has been building back up and this year will reach half of its previous 200-boat size, with vessels ranging from smaller 20-foot lake boats up to a 88-foot safari boat.

But what if a high-end cruiser isn’t in your 2023 budget? Though boat browsing and shopping is a big part of the event, Houlé said, “what we’ve really tried to do is make it a fun and festive atmosphere for our whole city.”

To get out on the water, you can take a free ride on the cruise company Emerald City Pirates’ 50-foot Queen Anne’s Revenge between noon and 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Kids can build wooden boat toys from noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at a station hosted by The Center for Wooden Boats museum.

Providing the boat show’s soundtrack, a slate of local jazz artists, including The Scratch Cats Jazz Band and the Motown-inspired Jewel Tones, will take the stage.

This year, the show pivoted to bringing in food trucks and carts to feed its attendees due to construction limiting nearby dining options. Five Hooks Seafood truck will offer seafood tacos and fish and chips, and Dog in the Park will sell various types of hot dogs, including vegetarian options. If you don’t need a full meal, there will also be a beer garden and a coffee cart, or you can venture aboard the Olympic Star, a 90-foot vessel, for light food options and cocktails.

Houlé said it’s possible to make your way through the whole show in an hour or two, but that there’s enough to see and do that you could also spend a full day exploring and enjoying the laid-back atmosphere.

“We’re located in such a beautiful area right on the lake, overlooking Gas Works Park. You can see the Space Needle and Seattle skyline 一 you just can’t beat it,” she said.

The Spring Boats Afloat Show runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 27-28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 29 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 30. Admission is $20 for adults, $5 for teens ages 13-17 and free for children 12 and younger, and $35 for an all-access pass. The show takes place in South Lake Union at 901 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle. For more information and to buy tickets, visit boatsafloatshow.com.

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening April 28-May 4 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

National Film Festival for Talented Youth — April 27-May 7

This forward-thinking festival features films by young, emerging filmmakers from marginalized communities. Aside from film screenings, the festival includes networking events, presentations and workshops on a variety of topics, including editing and screenwriting. Times and in-person event locations vary. Buy passes online; $50-$150 for festival passes and $35-$40 for day passes. nffty.org/nffty-2023

2023 Youth Mental Health Conference — April 28

Organized by Eastside NAMI, the conference gives educators, parents, youth and anyone else interested in young people’s mental health the chance to learn from a wide range of experts. Professionals like therapists, elected officials and professors will give presentations and set up resource booths to share information about student mental health, coping with stress, issues facing LGBTQIA+ and youth of color and more. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Register online; Free. 9900 Willows Road, Redmond; nami-eastside.org

Seattle Boba Fest — April 29

Celebrate National Bubble Tea Day with the University District’s second Boba Fest. More than 25 businesses are participating, offering special flavors and boba-related treats like boba lava cake from Sip House and milk tea ice cream from Sweet Alchemy Ice Creamery. Noon-6 p.m. Locations vary. udistrictseattle.com/bobafest

Preserving Neighborhood Character in the Central District: The Soul Pole at 50 years — April 29

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Soul Pole, a 21-foot sculpture created by young members of the Rotary Boys Club in the late 1960s to represent 400 years of African American history and injustice. Saturday’s event will include a screening of Converge Media’s 10-minute documentary, “The Legacy of the Soul Pole,” talks from community members, time for attendees to share their stories and a reception. 1-2:30 p.m. 2300 E. Yesler Way, Seattle; st.news/soul-pole

Cadence Video Poetry Festival — April 27-30 in person, April 27-May 7 online

Honoring National Poetry Month, this hybrid series of screenings, workshops and discussions explores the genre of video poetry. There’s also a featured artist-in-residence, a poetry book fair and the chance to submit your own video poetry work. Times vary. Buy a festival pass online; $40 for Northwest Film Forum members, a sliding scale of $55-$85 for nonmembers and limited free passes for qualified individuals. 1515 12th Ave., Seattle; nwfilmforum.org/festivals/

Fremont Arts Council’s May Day — April 30

Celebrate spring with a community potluck picnic, flower headdress-making, live music, children’s activities and, of course, a dance around the maypole, a symbol of spring, fertility and new beginnings. No registration is required for this free event. 1-7 p.m. 4649 Sunnyside Ave. N., Seattle; fremontartscouncil.org

BLEAK! Seattle Treasures Return Home with May Day Anti-Capitalist Satire — May 1

For a less traditional May Day, check out this cabaret duo consisting of John Coons and Matt Aument, plus a guest appearance by recent Broadway star Sara Porkalob. The satirical song cycle “gleefully skewers the plethora of ways that we’re all trying (and failing) to meet the present moment,” according to the event description. 8 p.m. Buy tickets online; $25 for general admission or $55 for VIP. 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; st.news/bleak

DRIFT x Harmony Willow Book Launch — May 3

Relax with a sound bath and restorative yoga and then join Harmony Willow Hansen in discussing her new book, “You Are Strong and Worthy: Celebrating the Yogi in All of Us,” which aims to represent yoga in a more inclusive way. A ticket to the event also includes a signed copy of the book, a tote bag and light snacks. There are two sessions from 5-6:45 p.m. and 7-8:45 p.m. Buy tickets online; $60. 1251 Harrison St., Seattle; st.news/yoga-book-launch

Future File

De Inga y Mandinga: A Tale from Latin America — May 5-6

This multidisciplinary, multilingual theater performance celebrates cultural and ethnic diversity in Latin America by telling stories of colonialism, migration and cultural mixing. The show includes Afro-Latino music and will be followed by a 10-minute documentary of the production’s history and a short panel discussion and Q&A with the show’s creators. 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets online; general admission is $20 or $15 for students and seniors. A recorded version of the Saturday concert will be available for $8. 104 17th Ave. S., Seattle; earlymusicseattle.org

The Ultimate Cinco de Mayo Festival — May 5-7

This new Seattle event brings three days of mariachi, Azteca dancers, DJ tunes, singers, salsa lessons, dancing and runway drag to the Harbor Steps in downtown. Event and activity times vary, with evening acts on May 5 and 6 and a full day of events starting at 11 a.m. May 7. Free. 89 University St., Seattle; encantoarts.org/events