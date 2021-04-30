Editor’s note: Gov. Jay Inslee announced in January a plan to reopen the state called “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery.” While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event of your own, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Alonzo Bodden at Laughs Comedy Club — April 30-May 1

Comedian Alonzo Bodden (“Last Comic Standing”) will perform at Laughs Comedy Club Friday-Saturday, April 30-May 1. Tickets for the 10-11:30 p.m. shows April 30 and May 1 are still available as of this writing (the 8 p.m. shows are sold out). A list of the club’s COVID-19 safety precautions can be found online. Purchase tickets online; $35-$50. Laughs Comedy Club, 5220 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle; 206-526-5653; laughscomedyclub.com

Sno-Valley Senior Center Annual Plant Sale — April 30-May 1

Shop from thousands of annuals, perennials, shrubs and more from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 30-May 1. Master gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions and assist with color selections. Local artisans will be selling handcrafted garden art. There will also be workshops and a flowerpot decorating activity for kids; free admission. Sno-Valley Senior Center, 4610 Stephens Ave., Carnation; 425-333-4152; snovalleysenior.org

Seattle Chinese Garden Peony Festival — May 1-2

Festival featuring performances, activities and peonies for sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 1-2. Masks and social distancing are required; free admission. Seattle Chinese Garden, 6000 16th Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-934-5219; seattlechinesegarden.org

Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration — May 2

Virtual celebration promoting the culture, heritage and contributions of Asian Pacific Islanders and Asian Pacific Americans in the Pacific Northwest from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, May 2. The event will feature traditional music, dance and interactive activities; free. apiheritage.com

Introduction to Hiking Class — May 4

Online seminar hosted by the Seattle Hiking Committee of the Mountaineers for those new to hiking and/or hiking in the Pacific Northwest, discussing the knowledge and skills necessary to hike happily, responsibly and safely, from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. Register online; $15. mountaineers.org

Seattle Transgender Film Festival — May 6-9

Virtual film festival produced by Three Dollar Bill Cinema showcasing documentaries, feature narratives and short films May 6-9. There will also be online events and panels; $5-$35/single tickets, $50-$100/passes. threedollarbillcinema.org

Tilth Alliance Edible Plant Sale — May 7-14

Choose from a selection of organically, sustainably and locally grown plant starts May 7-14. The sale will be in-person with a limited number of shoppers allowed to enter at a time. Reservations and face masks are required. Hours vary; free admission. Rainier Beach Urban Farm & Wetlands, 5513 S. Cloverdale St., Seattle; 206-633-0451; tilthalliance.org

A Glimpse of China: Seattle Chinese Culture & Arts Festival — May 8

This virtual festival explores traditional and contemporary influences of China through dance, art and more from noon-2 p.m. May 8; free. seattlecenter.com

Gerry O’Connor with Richard Mandel Virtual Concert — May 8

Virtual concert, presented by the Seattle Folklore Society, featuring traditional Irish fiddler Gerry O’Connor with guitarist Richard Mandel from 7-9 p.m. May 8. Purchase tickets online; $10-$30. seafolklore.org

Explore and Color Lake Union’s History by Bike — through June 15

Global Family Travels is partnering with the Center for Wooden Boats and Colorful Cities for bike tours that explore Lake Union’s history through June 15 from 3-5 p.m.; available for children 11 and older who are experienced bike riders. Register online; $44. globalfamilytravels.com