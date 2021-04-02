Editor’s note: Gov. Jay Inslee announced in January a plan to reopen the state called “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery.” While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event of your own, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Drive-Thru Easter Dinner Fundraiser — April 2

The Monroe Senior Center is hosting a drive-thru Easter dinner fundraiser from 5-6 p.m. Friday, April 2. Dinner includes ham, veggies, potatoes, a roll and dessert. All ages are welcome. There will also be raffle baskets at the event. Call 360-794-6359 to reserve your meal; $10. 276 Sky River Parkway, Monroe; 360-794-6359; mcsc.org

Hitchcock Guest Chef: Street Food Pop-Up Series — April 2-4

Visiting chef Dean Wirkerman will showcase Mexican street food from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, April 2-4 (times may vary depending on demand). The event is first come, first served and masks are required; free admission. 129 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge Island; 206-201-3369; hitchcockdeli.com

Virtual Programs at Elliott Bay Book Co. — April 2-5

Virtual events with authors Stacy D. Flood (“The Salt Fields“), Hamid Ismailov (“Gaia, Queen of Ants”) and Sharon A. Suh (“Occupy This Body: A Buddhist Memoir”), hosted by Elliott Bay Book Co., Friday-Monday, April 2-5. Times vary. Register online; free-$28. elliottbaybook.com

Large Specimen Sale — April 3-4

Glasswing is hosting a sale on all large specimen plants Saturday-Sunday, April 3-4. The Glasswing Greenhouse will also be open. Both spaces will have limited capacity and appointments are highly encouraged; free admission. Glasswing, 1525 Melrose Ave., Seattle; 206-641-7646; Glasswing Greenhouse; 1351 E. Olive Way; 206-829-8955; glasswingshop.com

“Precision and Freedom” — April 3-May 22

Exhibit by artist Donald Cole at ArtXchange Gallery in person and online April 3-May 22. There will be an open house with Cole from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 15. The gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; free. 512 First Ave. S., Seattle; 206-839-0377; artxchange.org

Upgrade Your Mac! — April 3

Live virtual cooking class with Cafe Nordo chef Erin Brindley, featuring regular and gluten-free versions of Nordo’s mac and cheese, from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, April 3. Purchase tickets online; $25-$65. cafenordo.com

Literary Arts: Ibram X. Kendi — April 7

Seattle Arts & Lectures presents a conversation with author Kendi (“How to Be an Antiracist” and “Stamped from the Beginning”), moderated by Dr. Edward Taylor, vice provost and dean of Undergraduate Academic Affairs at the University of Washington, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. Purchase tickets online; pay-what-you-can ($5-$100). lectures.org

Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival — April 9-11

This virtual festival celebrates Japanese and Japanese American culture and heritage through performing and martial arts, exhibits, demonstrations and more April 9-11. More details for the event are to be announced; free. cherryblossomfest.org

A Slice of the Good Life: The 7th Annual Pizza Klatch Gayla — April 10

Virtual fundraiser and benefit for Pizza Klatch, a Thurston County nonprofit organization that provides in-school confidential support groups for LGBTQ+ youth and their allies, 7-8 p.m. April 10. The event will stream live on YouTube and will feature an auction, student performances and special guests including rapper Big Freedia. Purchase tickets online; $25-$125. pizzaklatch.org