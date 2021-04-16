Editor’s note: Gov. Jay Inslee announced in January a plan to reopen the state called “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery.” While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

What’s Happening

If you miss going to events, you’re not alone. The pandemic has forced many festivities to be canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, some organizers have opted for virtual or properly distanced (and sanitized) in-person events. To assist you in finding something to spice up your days, we will periodically highlight a few events we think should be on your radar.

If you would like to submit an event of your own, fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Seattle Black Film Festival — April 16-26

Virtual festival features films centered around this year’s themes of “A Diaspora in Displacement,” “Decolonizing the Narrative in Our #OwnVoices,” “The Future of Our Identity” and “Black Love, Self Love” April 16-26. Purchase tickets online; $65. langstonseattle.org

Concert and Reception in a Box — April 17-May 1

Fountainhead Gallery celebrates its 25th anniversary exhibition, “25 Springs,” with a musical performance by jazz pianist Marina Albero, available for streaming April 17 through May 1, and a package of items from local merchants Macrina Bakery, Portalis Wine Shop, Sweet Mickey’s Fudge and Beecher’s Handmade Cheese. Orders can be placed in person or by phone at 206-285-4467 through April. Boxes will be available for pickup from Fountainhead Gallery on April 17 or April 30; $60. 625 W. McGraw St., Seattle; 206-285-4467; fountainheadgallery.com

2021 Best of the Blues Awards — April 18

Virtual awards show honoring the work and achievements of blues musicians, artists, venues and organizations from Washington state at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 18. The event will also feature performances from select nominees and inductions into the Washington Blues Society Hall of Fame. Streaming live on YouTube and Facebook; free. wablues.org

Capitol Hill Farmers Market Moving Day — April 18

The Capitol Hill Farmers Market is moving to a new, permanent home Sunday, April 18. It welcomes new vendors and will continue to host neighborhood favorites. The market is open Sundays, year-round, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free admission. 123 10th Ave. E., Seattle; 206-547-2278; seattlefarmersmarkets.org

YMCA Earth Service Corps Environmental Symposium — April 21

Eighth through 12th graders are invited to virtually join other teen leaders to learn about the environmental issues facing the world and how to create a sustainable future for schools, communities and more from 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. The event will feature hands-on workshops led by local organizations and networking opportunities. Participants can register online by April 18; free. seattleymca.org/programs/youthprograms/earthservicecorps

Master Gardener Plant Sale — April 21-27

The Master Gardener Foundation of King County is hosting a virtual plant sale with thousands of heirloom tomatoes, herbs, veggies and ornamentals from several specialty growers, plus garden craft items, April 21-27. Purchases can be picked up at the Bellevue Demonstration Garden in Bellevue, the Shorewood High School Culinary Arts Garden in Shoreline and the Soos Creek Botanical Garden in Auburn. See event page for pickup addresses and more details; free admission. mgfkc.org

Best of the Northwest Spring Market — April 22-May 10

Virtual market hosted by the Northwest Art Alliance with art and crafts from more than 90 artists in a variety of mediums, including photography, paintings and jewelry, April 22-May 10; free admission. nwartalliance.org

The Vineyard Cabaret: Gourmet Dinner and Virtual Show — April 22-24

Premier Vocal Entertainment and catering company Gourmondo have teamed up to present a virtual dinner and/or show experience April 22-24. The show will be available to view on-demand anytime starting April 22 through May 2. Viewers in the Seattle area have the option of having a meal delivered if ordered by April 19, 20 or 21 (order deadline depends on show date). Purchase tickets online; $60/one dinner and a show, $25/additional meals, $25/show only. premiervocalentertainment.com

“The Goose Egg: A Children’s Concert” — April 25

Music director Julia Tai and Philharmonia Northwest present their annual family concert with a program featuring the work of two local creators, children’s book author Liz Wong and composer and clarinetist Angelique Poteat, at 2:30 p.m. April 25. Purchase tickets online; $15/household, $30/book and ticket bundle, $30/classroom bundle. philharmonianw.org